Worli BMW Hit-And-Run Case: State Opposes Mihir Shah’s Bail Plea; Bombay HC Reserves Order

Mihir Shah, the accused in hit-and-run case | File Photo

Mumbai: The State on Monday opposed the bail application of Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, before the Bombay High Court, arguing that the seriousness of the offence, Shah’s conduct after the incident, and the possibility of tampering with evidence weigh heavily against granting him relief.

Prosecution Argues Shah Knew Accident Occurred but Continued Driving

During the hearing, public prosecutor Mankunwar Deshmukh submitted a detailed chronological chart of events and contended that Shah’s actions demonstrated clear awareness of the accident. Deshmukh argued that although the defence insisted Shah had “no intention” to cause harm, the circumstances showed otherwise.

“A normal prudent man would understand that something has happened and would stop the car. Instead of stopping, he (Shah) dragged the woman up to 1.5 km,” the prosecutor said, adding that the victim “fell on the bonnet… and later was dragged till the end of the Sea Link.”

Prosecution Highlights Flight, Disguise and Lack of Assistance

The prosecution maintained that Shah not only failed to stop but also fled without providing medical assistance. He was arrested two days later, allegedly after changing his appearance.

After perusing the photographs, Justice Neela Gokhale remarked that Shah had “only shaved,” Deshmukh responded that the alteration was clearly intended so police “couldn’t find him,” and that such conduct must be considered while deciding bail.

Court Probes Whether Shah Was Aware of Victim Under Car

The court asked whether it was the prosecution’s case that Shah knew something was under the car and still didn’t stop. The State replied that Shah had braked when the husband fell, indicating awareness.

Justice also queried the functionality of the BMW, observing that a “latest series car has all mechanisms — if something touches the bonnet, the car alerts. It has screen inside or sensors?” The prosecution said it has recorded statements of concerned persons.

Victim’s Husband’s Counsel Cites Drunken Driving and Influence

Counsel for the victim’s husband argued that Shah, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, dragged the victim for 1.5 km and was arrested only after two days. He also cited Shah’s political lineage, claiming influence.

Court Notes No Visible Political Influence; Matter Reserved for Orders

The court, however, noted, “If at all his father is influential, he would have already done [something]. Why wait for him to come out? He doesn’t have political clout.” The matter is now closed for orders.

