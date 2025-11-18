Supreme Court Allows BMC To Seek Fresh Tree-Felling Nod For GMLR, Orders Strict Monitoring Of Compensatory Afforestation

Supreme Court allows conditional tree-felling for GMLR project. | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Tree Authority to consider a fresh BMC request to fell additional trees for the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, on the condition that compensatory afforestation is carried out scrupulously.

Earlier SC Criticised Poor Implementation of Compensatory Afforestation

Earlier, on July 29, the court had permitted the civic body to cut 95 trees in Film City for the same project. However, on October 27, a bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai criticised the poor implementation of compensatory afforestation in Mumbai and warned the Maharashtra government that it could revoke all previous permissions for tree cutting granted for projects such as the Mumbai Metro and GMLR.

Chief Secretary Directed to Submit Concrete Proposal

The bench had also directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to convene a meeting with all stakeholders and present a “concrete proposal” outlining the steps being taken to ensure that compensatory afforestation is implemented in both letter and spirit.

Affidavit Noted; SC Allows Tree Felling with Strict Conditions

On Monday, the bench – comprising Chief Justice Gavai, Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice NV Anjaria – noted the affidavit submitted by the chief secretary and granted the BMC permission to fell the required number of trees, subject to strict compliance with compensatory afforestation norms.

The court also recorded that compensatory afforestation has now been incorporated into a formal “government resolution,” as stated in the chief secretary’s affidavit.

SC Orders Strict Implementation and Accountability

“We direct that the averments made in the said affidavit be given effect to scrupulously,” the CJI said.

The bench warned that any officer or officers entrusted with the task of undertaking compensatory afforestation will be dealt with sternly if they are found lax or negligent in their duties on this issue.

Officers to Inspect Sites Inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park

The bench directed the officers concerned to inspect the sites where compensatory afforestation has to take place inside the Sanjay Gandhi national Park in Mumbai.

BMC Asked to Report on Afforestation for Other Projects Including Metro

It also asked the BMC and other authorities to undertake the exercise of compensatory afforestation with regard to other projects, including the metro one, with due earnestness and file a report in the court after 12 weeks.

Afforestation May Be Undertaken Before Tree Felling

The bench said the exercise of compensatory afforestation can be undertaken before felling the trees as well.

GMLR Project Requires SC Nod Due to Previous Aarey Order

The bench was hearing a plea of BMC, which is responsible for the ambitious GMLR project, seeking the apex court's nod for felling the trees.

The GMLR project envisages developing road connectivity from Western Express Highway to Eastern Express Highway to reduce travel time between Mulund and Goregaon by almost an hour.

The BMC filed the plea keeping in mind the January 10 order of the top court by which it had directed the Tree Authority of the civic body not to allow any further tree felling in Mumbai's Aarey colony without its permission.

