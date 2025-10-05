 Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Reviews Progress Of Coastal Road, VDBLR, And GMLR Tunnel Projects Across Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMunicipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Reviews Progress Of Coastal Road, VDBLR, And GMLR Tunnel Projects Across Mumbai

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Reviews Progress Of Coastal Road, VDBLR, And GMLR Tunnel Projects Across Mumbai

Gagrani, along with officials from the Bridge Department, conducted a site inspection of the VDBLR as well as the twin tunnel project site located at Dadasaheb Phalke Film city in Goregaon, which falls under the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Reviews Progress Of Coastal Road, VDBLR, And GMLR Tunnel Projects Across Mumbai |

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has directed civic officials to expedite the process of obtaining all necessary permissions and No Objection Certificates for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project- MCRP (North), the Versova–Dahisar–Bhayandar Link Road (VDBLR). He also instructed that the acquisition of land affected by the proposed road alignment be carried out promptly and efficiently.

Gagrani Reviews GMLR Tunnel and VDBLR Works

Gagrani, along with officials from the Bridge Department, conducted a site inspection of the VDBLR as well as the twin tunnel project site located at Dadasaheb Phalke Film city in Goregaon, which falls under the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project. During the visit, Gagrani held detailed discussions on various aspects of of the road alignment and key technical components of the GMLR project.

As part of Phase 3(B) of the GMLR project, a 1.22 km triple-lane box tunnel (cut-and-cover) will be constructed at Film City. Additionally, twin tunnels—each 4.7 km long and 45.7 m wide—will pass beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP) in Borivali. The total corridor length, including approach roads, is 6.65 km. The tunnels will lie 20–160 m below ground and be interconnected every 300 m. They will feature advanced lighting, ventilation, fire safety systems, CCTV, control rooms, stormwater drains, and utility ducts.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Arrested For Cheating Gifting Firm Of ₹5.63 Crore With Fake Gold Coin Orders
Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Arrested For Cheating Gifting Firm Of ₹5.63 Crore With Fake Gold Coin Orders
Saif Ali Khan's Secret To Ageless Strength At 55? His Fitness Trainer Says It's All About Yoga
Saif Ali Khan's Secret To Ageless Strength At 55? His Fitness Trainer Says It's All About Yoga
'Treat Addicts As Mentally Ill, Not Criminals': Bombay HC
'Treat Addicts As Mentally Ill, Not Criminals': Bombay HC
'Idhar Udhar Se Koi Infection...': BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Reacts After Australia A Players Suffer Food Poisoning In Kanpur; Video
'Idhar Udhar Se Koi Infection...': BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Reacts After Australia A Players Suffer Food Poisoning In Kanpur; Video

"A state-of-the-art Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) has arrived for the construction of the underground twin tunnels at Film city. The machine’s components were imported from Japan. Parts for the second TBM are expected to arrive by December 2025. Currently, launch shaft excavation is progressing rapidly, with the shaft already dug to a depth of 3.5 metres," said a senior civic official.

Read Also
Sundram Fasteners Posts Record PAT Of ₹134.37 Crore In Q4; FY25 Profit Rises To ₹517 Cr
article-image

Gagrani Inspects Key Metro Sites in Western Mumbai

After the inspection, Gagrani visited the Charkop site under the MCRP 2. He also reviewed the ongoing works under Packages B, C, D, and E. Gagrani assessed the progress at several locations in the western suburbs, including Malad Marina Enclave, Sector 8 in Charkop, Gorai missile range, Gorai creek area, the area around Aksa Metro Station, Kandarpada Metro Station, and Anand Park in Dahisar (West). In particular, he reviewed detailed information regarding land availability for casting yards, construction activities, and access roads leading to the work sites.

The 12.2-km GMLR will connect the Western Express Highway at Goregaon with the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund, cutting travel time from 75 to 25 minutes. With a total project cost of Rs. 14,000 crore, once completed, it will provide seamless east-west connectivity across Mumbai. While the 27-kilometre coastal road is expected to cut road travel time between Versova and Bhayandar to just 15 minutes. The project is also expected to enhance east-west connectivity by linking with the proposed GMLR. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs. 22,000 crores.

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Arrested For Cheating Gifting Firm Of ₹5.63 Crore With Fake Gold...

Mumbai Crime: 44-Year-Old Man Arrested For Cheating Gifting Firm Of ₹5.63 Crore With Fake Gold...

'Treat Addicts As Mentally Ill, Not Criminals': Bombay HC

'Treat Addicts As Mentally Ill, Not Criminals': Bombay HC

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Reviews Progress Of Coastal Road, VDBLR, And GMLR Tunnel...

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Reviews Progress Of Coastal Road, VDBLR, And GMLR Tunnel...

OBC Groups To Hold Grand March In Nagpur On October 10 Against Maratha Kunbi Caste Certificates

OBC Groups To Hold Grand March In Nagpur On October 10 Against Maratha Kunbi Caste Certificates

Mumbai: Bandra Police Arrests Farhan Akhtar's Mother Honey Irani's Driver In ₹12 Lakh Fraud

Mumbai: Bandra Police Arrests Farhan Akhtar's Mother Honey Irani's Driver In ₹12 Lakh Fraud