Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Reviews Progress Of Coastal Road, VDBLR, And GMLR Tunnel Projects Across Mumbai |

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has directed civic officials to expedite the process of obtaining all necessary permissions and No Objection Certificates for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project- MCRP (North), the Versova–Dahisar–Bhayandar Link Road (VDBLR). He also instructed that the acquisition of land affected by the proposed road alignment be carried out promptly and efficiently.

Gagrani Reviews GMLR Tunnel and VDBLR Works

Gagrani, along with officials from the Bridge Department, conducted a site inspection of the VDBLR as well as the twin tunnel project site located at Dadasaheb Phalke Film city in Goregaon, which falls under the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project. During the visit, Gagrani held detailed discussions on various aspects of of the road alignment and key technical components of the GMLR project.

As part of Phase 3(B) of the GMLR project, a 1.22 km triple-lane box tunnel (cut-and-cover) will be constructed at Film City. Additionally, twin tunnels—each 4.7 km long and 45.7 m wide—will pass beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP) in Borivali. The total corridor length, including approach roads, is 6.65 km. The tunnels will lie 20–160 m below ground and be interconnected every 300 m. They will feature advanced lighting, ventilation, fire safety systems, CCTV, control rooms, stormwater drains, and utility ducts.

"A state-of-the-art Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) has arrived for the construction of the underground twin tunnels at Film city. The machine’s components were imported from Japan. Parts for the second TBM are expected to arrive by December 2025. Currently, launch shaft excavation is progressing rapidly, with the shaft already dug to a depth of 3.5 metres," said a senior civic official.

Gagrani Inspects Key Metro Sites in Western Mumbai

After the inspection, Gagrani visited the Charkop site under the MCRP 2. He also reviewed the ongoing works under Packages B, C, D, and E. Gagrani assessed the progress at several locations in the western suburbs, including Malad Marina Enclave, Sector 8 in Charkop, Gorai missile range, Gorai creek area, the area around Aksa Metro Station, Kandarpada Metro Station, and Anand Park in Dahisar (West). In particular, he reviewed detailed information regarding land availability for casting yards, construction activities, and access roads leading to the work sites.

The 12.2-km GMLR will connect the Western Express Highway at Goregaon with the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund, cutting travel time from 75 to 25 minutes. With a total project cost of Rs. 14,000 crore, once completed, it will provide seamless east-west connectivity across Mumbai. While the 27-kilometre coastal road is expected to cut road travel time between Versova and Bhayandar to just 15 minutes. The project is also expected to enhance east-west connectivity by linking with the proposed GMLR. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs. 22,000 crores.

