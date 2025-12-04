Mumbai News: AIMIM Leader Joins Students In Protest Against Burkha Ban At Goregaon College

AIMIM Leader Joins Students In Protest Against Burkha Ban At Goregaon College |

Mumbai: The alumni of Vivek Vidyalaya in Goregaon have supported the college in its decision to ban students from wearing a burkha in the premises.

On Thursday, students led by a vice president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Jahanara Shaikh, protested outside the college. Shaikh, who is a proposed candidate from a Goregaon ward for the upcoming municipal corporation elections, accused the college of discrimination, saying that the institution was not enforcing other rules in the 'code of conduct' such as a ban on wearing of jeans and ripped clothing, while singling out students wearing burkha. The garment that covers the entire face, leaving a mesh screen for vision. "Students who objected were asked to leave the college. This is midterm. They have stopped burkha. Next, the college can ban the hijab," said Shaikh in a statement.

The college is yet to issue a public statement on the controversy. The college earlier said that it has enforced the rule after sole students wearing a burkha were caught cheating during a test. The principal, Sheeja Menon, was not available for a comment. Former students said that the current controversy is unprecedented. An officeholder of the Vivek Alumni Association said that the educational institution, which now runs a school and college, was started by South Indians for children who faced difficulties finding admissions in the limited number of schools in the area. "In the initial years, the students were mostly from South Indian families. Later, the students came from all communities. There were Muslims in the school and college and I have never seen anyone wearing a burkha to the institution. It is not just about clothes; the institution also has rules on the kind of footwear you can wear in the premises. For instance, students were not allowed to walk in bare feet, a custom observed during Navratri," said the former student.

"Students have to sign an orientation firm that clearly mentions the attire accepted in the premises. Every educational institution has rules and if you are a student, you should follow the rules. Your personal religious beliefs cannot be imposed on educational institutions," the alumni member added.

Waris Pathan, the national spokesperson of AIMIM and a former MLA, said that the party supported the protesting students. "The Supreme Court is clear on this subject: there is a freedom of choice. The rules about the burkha is aimed at creating a divide. This is not democracy. This is against the Indian Constitution," said Pathan.

