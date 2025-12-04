Mumbai's CSMT Witnesses Surprise Techno Music Set Up By Canadian 'DJ Blond:ish'; Enthusiasts Join Near Aaram Vada Pav: Watch Video

Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) turned into an open-air dance floor recently, after global electronic artist DJ Blond:ish unexpectedly turned up for a street-style pop-up set near Aaram Vadapav. What started as an ordinary evening quickly evolved into a moment of pure city magic, the kind only Mumbai can create.

Blond:ish, known worldwide for her fluid blend of house, electronic, and global club sounds, had posted earlier on her broadcast channel that she was looking to set up “a quick, street-style show in Mumbai.” The idea was spontaneous, unfiltered, and exactly the kind of energy her fans love her for. Within hours, she locked in the location and confirmed the time slot, 9 PM to 10 PM, one hour of pure, unplanned musical bliss.

How the Impromptu set came together

The announcement went out solely through her social updates, giving fans and curious passersby a tight window to pull up. But in Mumbai, word spreads fast, and when a global DJ says she’s dropping beats at CST, people show up.

Blond:ish arrived with minimal setup, maintaining the raw, street-style vibe she had promised. As soon as the first beat hit, the crowd gathered in a circle around her, phones up, hearts full, and feet already moving. The energy was instant, electric, and infectious.

CSMT turns into a dance floor

For the next hour, the historic backdrop of CSMT pulsed with her signature sound. Tourists, office-goers, fans who sprinted there after seeing the update, everyone moved in sync. The crowd grooved nonstop to her electrifying beats, soaking in the rare moment of dancing under Mumbai’s night sky to a surprise international DJ set. Since the set up was besides Aaram Vadapav, the impromptu session also came as a surprise for people randomly walking up to eat a vadapav.

People cheered, sang along, and recorded memories they knew they’d replay for days. Many described the experience as “unexpectedly perfect” and “one of those only-in-Mumbai moments.”