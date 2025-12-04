 After Rangeela, Ranveer Singh Launches YELLO Designer Whisky: Here's How Much A Bottle Will Cost You
After Rangeela, Ranveer Singh Launches YELLO Designer Whisky: Here's How Much A Bottle Will Cost You

After the vibrant Rangeela vodka launch a few weeks ago, actor-entrepreneur Ranveer Singh has now rolled out a second creation under ABD Maestro Pvt. Ltd.: YELLO Designer Whisky. Launched under the premium spirits arm of Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD), YELLO Designer Whisky blends Scotch malts from Speyside and the Highlands with rich Indian malts.

Aanchal Chaudhary
Updated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh isn’t just making headlines with movies or wedding performances; he’s quietly building his own little empire in the alcohol-beverage industry too. After stirring buzz with his vibrant Rangeela vodka launch a few weeks ago, the actor-entrepreneur has now rolled out a second creation under ABD Maestro Pvt. Ltd.: YELLO Designer Whisky. And just like Ranveer’s personality, it promises to be bold, bright, and built to stand out.

Meet YELLO: Ranveer's new whisky with a designer twist

Launched under the premium spirits arm of Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD), YELLO Designer Whisky blends Scotch malts from Speyside and the Highlands with rich Indian malts.

According to the brand, the Scotch component, aged in ex-bourbon oak barrels, lends smooth caramel-vanilla notes and soft oakiness, while the Indian malts bring warmth, richness, and a full-bodied finish. And the result aims for a crossover spirit styled for a new generation of expressive, culture-forward drinkers.

And staying true to Ranveer’s flair, the bottle itself is a scene-stealer, featuring minimal, colourful, and fitted with a “whisky window” design.

article-image

How much will it cost you?

For anyone wondering, a 750ml bottle of YELLO will cost you ₹2,700. The spirit has debuted in Maharashtra, with Goa, West Bengal, and North India queued next.

Rangeela Vodka started it all

Ranveer’s beverage venture began recently with Rangeela Vodka, which launched to strong buzz. The vodka is triple-distilled, platinum chill-filtered, and crafted to suit India’s growing taste for high-quality, premium spirits.

article-image

Rangeela also launched first in Maharashtra, priced at ₹2,400 for 750ml, and is set to expand across Goa, West Bengal, and northern states soon. Co-created through ABD Maestro, the brand leans into Ranveer's zingy aesthetic with vibrant, bold, and unapologetically stylish designs.

