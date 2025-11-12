Ranveer Singh Launches Rangeela, An 'Unapologetically Original' Vodka Inspired By His Bindass Personality; Can You Guess It's Price?

What would a cocktail inspired by Ranveer Singh look like? Vibrant, colourful and loud for sure! The dream drink's not only a concept anymore. Well, India’s homegrown spirits scene just got more vibrant. ABD Maestro, the luxury and super-premium arm of Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABD), has officially launched RANGEELA Contemporary Indian Vodka- a bold, smooth, and expressive spirit co-created by Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh.

A vodka that mirrors the spirit of modern India

Conceptualised by Ranveer Singh, who also serves as Co-Founder and Creative Partner at ABD Maestro, RANGEELA aims to redefine how India experiences vodka. The brand draws inspiration from the country’s energetic culture- its colours, emotions, and unapologetic flair.

Singh describes RANGEELA as “a celebration of individuality- for those who live life out loud, unfiltered, and full of zest.” The vodka brand channels his signature exuberance, embodying creativity, confidence, and a deep sense of self-expression.

Craftsmanship meets culture

RANGEELA Vodka is triple-distilled and platinum chill-filtered to ensure an exceptionally smooth taste and world-class purity. The drink has been designed to appeal to India’s evolving palate- one that is increasingly drawn to premium, quality-driven, and globally inspired spirits.

RANGEELA isn’t just about smooth sipping; it’s also a cocktail lover’s dream. Its clean, balanced character complements a variety of flavours- from citrus-forward concoctions and cranberry blends to rich espresso-based mixes.

Whether you prefer your ‘Bandra Barbie’ (Cosmopolitan), ‘Aaj Blue Hai Paani’ (Blue Lagoon), or ‘Latte Lag Gai’ (Espresso Martini)- RANGEELA elevates every pour.

The creative disruption

Bikram Basu, Managing Director of ABD Maestro, said, “With Ranveer Singh as our Co-Founder and Creative Partner, RANGEELA is designed to disrupt. It combines best-in-class vodka quality with unique packaging and vibrant storytelling. It’s not just a drink- it’s an experience that blends India’s cultural flair with global sophistication.”

Pricing and availability

The brand made its debut in Maharashtra, priced at ₹2,400 for a 750ML bottle, and will soon expand to Goa, West Bengal, and North India.