Mumbai Weekend Getaways: Whimsical Hideaways, Quirky Villas, And Nature-Filled Escapes For An Unforgettable Break

If you are contemplating a zany weekend getaway experience from Mumbai, look no further. Here are some quaint, unconventional hideouts for that perfect exclusivity and solitude.

Anchaviyo by Zuper - Wada, Palghar

Tread cautiously by a glass flooring with views of a pool and verdant sit-out below. Just 2.5 hours away from Mumbai, this riverside retreat accommodates spacious, luxurious villas with antique and arty elements, four-poster swing beds, rustic furniture, and quirky cabanas. Barrel-living is a reality here at the tube-shaped Barrel Room with a vague balcony to slide straight down to the pool, or feel like an eskimo in the Igloo Room. A stunning river view beckons at the Stone Edge room. Soak in the plunge pool within slanting walls of the Pyramid Room. Relish appetising dishes in the lap of nature at Tinge restaurant, or Bougainvillea for a vegetarian treat.

Chavni Lohagad - (near Lonavla)

Cloister in a bullock cart like the humble wayfarers of 16th century, as Chavni Lohagad urges you to experience a one of its kind sanctuaries, inspired by the transit camps of the Maratha empire. It beats the typical staycation with a choice of a royal tent (Rahuti), a wayside bullock cart (Sarja Raja) or an expansive wada (Yeshwant Wada). Partake of flavoursome, home-style Maharashtrian cuisine, a peek of a small museum showcasing a private collection of original artefacts from Maratha and Peshwa time-period. Activities such as nature trails, expeditions of Lohagad and Visapur forts, guided tours help inspire.

Stone Water – Karjat

Your search for privacy, luxury and gourmet food ends at the Twin Leaf Cottage at Stone Water by Zuper. Serene backdrop of azure skies, lush greenery and a placid pool promise a cherished, revitalizing weekend all to yourself with your family or friends. Live a life which slows down with soulful nosh and crafted spirits. The Banyan Brew tempts you to dine at leisure, or elevate your mood with heady concoctions at Riviera Pool Bar where personalised gesture make you feel at home wanting to go back for more!

Udaan art villa – Lonavla

Let your creativity soar in Udaan - a pocket-sized nearcation where every piece of art from the descending elephant to the ascending Raavan recounts a mythology, a folklore. The art-themed villa, a part of Le Sutra Great Escapes, with four and a half beds mesmerises with its unmatchable décor. A vibrant living area with stunning artefacts, a jacuzzi pool on the terrace overlooking the majestic mountains, a rejuvenating dive followed by delicious, drool-worthy plates at The Anglo-Indian Café is a definite nod to your weekend goals. Guests vouch for the evocative, story-telling interiors combined with enchanting exteriors, and delectable fusion cuisine.

The Machan – a tree house resort in Lonavala

Ever dreamt of reposing in peace and seclusion, 30-45 ft above in a forest? Go for the earthy, raw sensations with panoramic views in this exclusive eco-resort housing quaint tree houses, with meticulously curated meals. Pick your machan named after the view it offers -

Sunset/Machan/Forest/Canopy/Heritage/Starlight/Cocoon. Spa, bonfire, shinrin yoku (forest bathing), trekking, star gazing, private dining are some of the activities one can try.

Villa Stonera – Igatpuri

For those who grew up watching The Flintstones, a staycation at the 5-bedroom Villa Stonera warrants nostalgia. The prehistoric artistry reveals a novel inspiration with its stark white stone interiors highlighting the frescoes, relaxing in a cave-like room, a stone-clad bathroom, a walkover bridge in the indoor pool, and an outdoor fireplace where profound stories wait to unfold under starry skies. Foodies can count on homestyle meals served piping hot with immersive beverages from a dedicated bar.