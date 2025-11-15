Rapper Badshah Launches Premium Vodka 'Shelter 6': Here's How Much A Bottle Would Cost You

Badshah is back with something new—but this time, it’s not a chart-topping song. The rapper-entrepreneur has officially stepped into the premium spirits space with the launch of Shelter 6 Vodka, a drink he calls a “space for everyone”. And if the grand unveiling is anything to go by, Shelter 6 isn’t just a new bottle on the shelf—it’s a full-fledged cultural moment.

Badshah launches vodka brand in Mumbai

The launch event, held on November 14 in Mumbai, looked every bit like a Bollywood gala. Bashah, as always, looked like a pop star in a shiny pin-striped pantsuit, complete with his sleek glasses and polished shoes. The who’s who of the entertainment scene showed up in full support with Aryan Khan, Orry, Karan Aujla, Raftaar, Payal Rajput, Shreya Sharma, and many others, turning the night into a star-studded celebration. Between flashing cameras, glamorous guests, and Badshah's signature swagger, Shelter 6 made one stylish debut.

Everything you need to know about Shelter 6

Co-created with Cartel Bros, the team behind celebrity-backed whisky labels like The Glenwalk (Sanjay Dutt) and The GlenJourneys (Ajay Devgn), Shelter 6 marks Badshah’s leap into the luxury alcohol industry. Distilled six times in Russia, the vodka promises a finish so silky it “glides like water.” Designed for creators, performers, and anyone who likes their drink smooth but full of character, Shelter 6 is all about clarity, precision, and kick.

And then there's the bottle — a sleek, metallic statement piece featuring minimal, modern, and unmistakably bold. It perfectly channels the same energy Badshah brings to his music: expressive, unstoppable, and built to stand out. The brand’s name, Shelter, is intentional — it signifies a place without judgement, where individuality and togetherness coexist.

With an ambitious goal of capturing 25% of India's vodka market and reaching an Rs 700 crore valuation in three years, Badshah’s latest venture clearly isn’t playing small. Shelter 6 will roll out across Maharashtra and Goa in November 2025, priced at Rs 1,999 per bottle, with flavoured variants set to follow in 2026.