Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From January 12, 2026 To January 18, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week supports a gentle transition from uncertainty, indecision or confusion toward calmness and peaceful progress. Focus on making steady forward movement and allow clarity to unfold step by step. This is a supportive time to prioritise your mental and emotional well-being. Healing old wounds or limiting beliefs will help you feel lighter. Practices such as meditation, reflection or grounding rituals can be especially beneficial now. Stay connected to the Divine / God / Spirit / Universe for guidance and insight. For some of you, new financial opportunities may arise, including the possibility of a second source of income. You will feel increasingly focused on building long-term financial stability.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week may test your patience, resilience and inner strength. Sudden changes or added responsibilities could arise, requiring you to stay grounded and composed. Work through any inner fears and approach intense or emotionally charged situations with maturity and calm. God / the Universe has your back during this period. Some of you may find yourselves in a competitive or challenging environment, where maintaining a level head will help you navigate situations more effectively. Spending time with family, taking short trips or going for brief drives can serve as a healthy distraction and help you reset your energy.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week emphasises patience, long-term planning and the search for answers that can bring lasting stability. Some of you may need to broaden your worldview and think outside the box to uncover effective solutions. Personal relationships may feel challenging, and you are advised not to let pride stand in the way. Try to view your situation from multiple perspectives rather than getting stuck in familiar patterns. Focus on the bigger picture and long-term outcomes. The more open, flexible and receptive you remain, the easier it will be to navigate your circumstances and move forward with clarity.

Weekly Tarot Predictions | Canva

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week carries deeply spiritual energy and powerful epiphanies. It is an ideal time for religious or spiritual rituals. Use logic and clear thinking to navigate confusing situations and explore new possibilities. If confrontations arise, know your worth and stand your ground with calm confidence. You will have ample energy to build something meaningful at work, either independently or with a team. Clear communication and collaboration will be essential in bringing different ideas together harmoniously.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week carries auspicious energy. You are likely to feel grounded, secure and abundant. Financial gains, success, recognition and a promising new beginning may come your way. Some of you could receive a payout or discover a new source of income. Your creativity and intuitive understanding will be heightened, helping you move forward with greater ease and confidence. This is a favourable time to set your sights on deeper desires and plan your next steps. Collaborating with like-minded or talented individuals is recommended.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings emotional fulfilment, joy, success and moments of celebration. You may finally achieve something that has been on your mind for a while — especially if it requires perseverance through obstacles. A happy family occasion or gathering is likely, giving you the chance to celebrate with loved ones. Some of you may purchase a home or take meaningful steps toward settling down. Prosperity and stability lie ahead, offering reassurance and comfort. Remain open to appreciation and allow yourself to fully enjoy the rewards of your efforts. At the same time, be mindful of your diet and what you consume, ensuring balance and well-being.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week highlights a meaningful connection with someone specific — possibly an Earth sign (Taurus, Virgo or Capricorn) — with whom you share a strong and grounded bond. Conversations around commitment or long-term partnership may arise, appearing more personal for some and professional for others. You may feel ready to begin something new or take a leap of faith in a different direction. While the urge to act impulsively could surface, you are advised to honour this in-between phase instead of rushing ahead. Seek a healthy balance between anxiety and ease. Trust that clarity will arrive when you allow things to unfold steadily.

Tarot Card Readings | File photo

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week brings a strong sense of confidence, structure and stability. Important decisions related to your home, family, marriage or married life may come into focus. For some of you, your home becomes a space for rest, healing and recuperation. Your work life looks busy and competitive, requiring you to stand your ground and consistently support your ambitions. A new insight or epiphany around managing your savings and investments may also emerge. Creating more structure or a clear routine in your daily life will be beneficial. Let your past experiences guide your choices. Singles may feel inclined to connect with new partners, especially with marriage or long-term commitment in mind.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week is about standing your ground and backing yourself with confidence. It is likely to be a busy period, with multiple responsibilities and constant communication across different channels. You may feel as though you are in an in-between phase — fluid, shifting and ever changing. This is a good time to dig deep for answers and clarity rather than reacting to external noise. Be intentional about setting aside time for rest and recuperation, especially away from chaotic or draining energy. You are close to releasing a tiring cycle. Until then, remain confident, persistent and resilient in the face of challenges.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week brings healing, clarity and emotional release. If you have been dealing with a rather painful situation, it is now time to leave that behind and start a new chapter. You may not have all the answers yet, but you will have enough clarity to take the next leap of faith toward emotional stability and abundance. As you move forward, you are going to feel free and experience a sense of child-like joy. Travel is indicated, and some of you may consider relocating or searching for a new place to settle. Communicate freely and clearly, using logic and discernment to express your truth. This phase appears to be deeply individualistic — trust yourself. You are becoming your own strongest support and best ally.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week supports steady progress — both financially and in other important areas of your life. You may feel an inner urge to act quickly or impulsively, but you are advised to pause and carry out thorough due diligence, especially if an offer comes your way. Some of you may begin exploring a new job or an additional source of income. Keep the bigger picture in mind before making decisions. Grounding practices will help you stay centred and make wiser choices. Pay attention to your dynamics with an elder, senior or authority figure, as adjustments or compromises may be needed. You may also need to come to an understanding with someone in your home or personal life to restore balance.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week emphasises consistent effort, discipline and productivity. It is a favourable time to lay a strong foundation in your career, especially through teamwork and collaboration. Even if certain tasks feel repetitive or uninspiring, attending to them diligently will lead to genuine progress. Use logic and clear thinking to overcome indecision, particularly in matters of love and romance. This is also an excellent time to declutter your life and create systems that support healthy, sustainable habits. Be mindful of your diet and what you consume.