National Youth Day 2026: These Indore Youths Break Norms, Juggle Passion & Profession Because... Ye Dil Mange More!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 'The greatest sin is to think yourself weak,’ were the words of wisdom by Swami Vivekanand-- the greatest inspiration of all ages!

These words resonate the best with today’s youth, who are constantly seeking motivation, direction and a 'platform' to showcase their skills and finesse.

In that search, many discover their passion and then, find ways to turn their dreams into reality.

Ahilyanagri, the city of Indore, encapsulates several such stories, showing how its youth love to hustle and remain ‘unstoppable’ through thick and thin.

On the occasion of National Youth Day 2026, Free Press conversed with individuals who are adamant about balancing their profession and passion beyond boundaries.

Choosing An Unconventional Path And Falling For It!

Rabho - Rahul Bhosle

Rahul Bhosle, a dentist by qualification, decided to switch to full-time content creation after falling in love with the creative process. “It’s amazing how beautifully we materialise what was once just an idea,” he says.

RaBho’s journey inspires young people to choose unconventional paths with confidence and work hard to succeed. He began creating content in 2015 and became the second creator from Indore.

Over the past 10 years, he has delivered several viral videos, including Hum To Hain Indori, Indori Mario and Karsewak.

Rabho - Rahul Bhosle (Content Creator by passion)

Today, Rahul says he is able to earn a satisfactory living by creating meaningful content. Speaking about the challenges of content creation, he said, “Cringe content gets more views. Creating good content requires more effort, resources and time. It does get reach, but slowly.”

Encouraging aspiring creators, he added, “Youth should explore content creation. It is a multi-billion-dollar market. Competition exists everywhere, but the more creative you are, the better your content becomes. This can also help take the country in a positive direction.”

From Business Class Project To Her Own Bakery

Chef Prishita Sharma

Chef Prishita Sharma, who runs an eggless bakery in Indore, once had to drop out of college, and even miss an international opportunity due to Covid-19.

However, she refused to stop and restarted from home. She explored eggless baking and opened her first patisserie in 2021.

She says she fell for baking in Class 11, and presented it as a business studies project during board exams. She slowly turned into her profession and passion, making her one among India’s top 15 bakers.

Prishita Sharma (Chef by passion)

She expanded with a second outlet in 2025. Along with managing business, she mentors young bakers and inspires youth to follow their dreams.

When asked for a message for youth, she said, “Don’t blindly follow set patterns. Take risks, follow your passion, and never stop dreaming. World is bigger than paper degrees and outdated norms. Be brave enough to break them and be rebellious to follow your passion.”

How A 9 To 5 Corporate Employee Keeps Artist In Him Alive

Abhinav Singh Kaurav

Abhinav Singh Kaurav, 27, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Gadarwara, has proved that will power is bigger than limitations!

An engineer by profession and independent musician by passion, Abhinav keeps both a corporate employee and an artist alive within himself. After 9-5 he works on his original music, holds live performances and much more.

Abhinav Singh Kaurav (Artist by passion)

His debut album Pehal, TEDx performances and radio features reflects his zeal for life. Honoured as Young Achiever 2025, Abhinav’s journey proves that a 9-5 corporate job and passion can coexist successfully.

When asked about what keeps him going, he said, “I learned that your background doesn’t define your ceiling. Creativity, belief does. You can be Jack of all trades and master of meaningful things. Just keep your feet grounded and head high. The world is yours just claim it!.”