Indore Food Corner: 6 K-Drama Inspired Ramen Bowls You Must Try

By: Kajal Kumari | October 08, 2025
Are you favourite K-Dramas giving you major Ramen cravings? Try out some best spots in Indore for a wholesome bowl.
1. You can try a warm Veg Ramen Bowl at Godwit in Indore's Scheme No. 140.
2. Taobao at 56 Dukan offers you a whole Korean platter including a good bowl of Ramen.
3. Asian Bristo offers a variety of Ramen including House Nijuuni Ramen, Yaki Ramen Tofu, Korean Ramen Bowl & others. Address: 93 B, Near Bombay Hospital, Vijay Nagar, Scheme No 94 Sector WA.
4. At Mamagoto, you can try - Mama’s Spicy Ramen Bowl Miso Broth Ramen Bowl. Address: Phoenix Citadel, Gram Khajrana Main Bypass Road, MR 10 Rd
5. The Noodle Thing offers - Shio Ramen, Miso Ramen & Korean Ramen. Address: Plot AB 125, Vijay Nagar, Scheme No 54
6. For non-vegtarians, Nom!Nom!Chinese offers Roast Chicken Ramen & Chilli Chicken Ramen. Address: Vijay Nagar, Shop No. 17 Shekhar Planet
So which bowl are you going to try this time?
