7 Mouth-Watering Momos In Indore You Must Taste

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 25, 2023
1. MeWay Momo: You can find this stall at Sarafa food market. It serves some of the best momos in town!
2. Sam's Momos, Palasia: This is a very popular joint for a variety of veg and non-veg momos. Tandoori chicken momos are a must try.
3.Nom!Nom! Chinese serves delicious momo and Dim sum--Located at Vijay Nagar, Shop No. 17 Shekhar Planet
4. Momos Hub, Tilak Nagar. This small cart serves some lip-smacking momos and is a must try!
5. Wow! Momo is an Indian chain of fast food restaurants--It serves variety of delicious momos such as Delight, and their best selling Darjeeling momos. It owns various franchises in Indore at Sapna Sangeeta, Scheme no. 54 and so on.
6. A couple infront of LIG iBus stop, near Gurudwara serves finger-licking momos on a cart, that too, at a reasonable price.
7. Momo Dough- Located at Bhawarkua, this joint is quite famous among youngsters for its tandoori momos.
