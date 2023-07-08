6 Best Spots In Indore To Enjoy Bowl-Licking Maggi

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 08, 2023
1. Namo Sandwich located at Narendra Tiwari Marg (Bank Colony), is famous for serving different flavours of Maggi. Do try the fusion of 'desi' spices and maggi!
2. Priyanka Didi ki Maggi--Located at Sarafa Bazaar, Priyanka didi is winning the hearts of the people by serving the delicious flavours of maggi from Maggi Pizza, kulhad Maggi and so on.
3. F.O.I. (Food of Indians), located at Manik Bagh is very famous for different variety of delicious and yummy Maggi.
4. Maggi at Jam Gate is one of the most popular destination among people in the city.
5. F Y I - Fun Food Friends, located in Vijay Nagar. It is a famous youngsters' hangout place in Indore. This place serves you a range of different kinds of maggi and is also famous for sandwiches & rolls.
6. LIG Maggi And Pasta--You will find the shop at Chappan street, Palasia. It serves some yummy dishes of maggi, from cheese maggi to spicy vegetable maggi at a reasonable price.
