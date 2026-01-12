Uttarayan 2026: Date, Time & Why The Festival Is So Significant

Uttarayan | Pinterest

Soaring colorful kites, enjoying delightful sweets, and relishing the soothing tastes of khichdi, Uttarayan, or Makar Sankranti, is more than just a harvest festival in Gujarat. This eagerly awaited festivity marks the end of winter, the start of longer days, and an opportunity to gather with dear ones beneath the bright January skies. Uttarayan, also known as Makar Sankranti, is one of the most celebrated festivals in Gujarat. Here's to understanding everything about this auspicious festival.

From India to the world, kite flyers brought the Dholavira horizon to life at the International Kite Festival. Watch the highlights and follow the story of IKF 2026.#Uttarayan #IKF2026 #InternationalKiteFestival #KiteFestivalGujarat #GujaratTourism pic.twitter.com/HGnrpo9PBf — Gujarat Tourism (@GujaratTourism) January 11, 2026

Uttarayan 2026

Uttarayan is celebrated on January 14 or 15, marking the end of winter and the beginning of longer days in Gujarat. This vibrant festival, also known as Makar Sankranti, emphasises unity among loved ones amidst the clear January skies. This year, it will fall on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Uttarayan: The tale behind the festival

Uttarayan marks the sun's entry into Capricorn, symbolising prosperity and community akin to India's Thanksgiving for harvest. Historically, the date changed due to Earth's revolution, and it was once celebrated on December 31. Linked to the Mahabharata, it emphasises liberation for those who die during this period. In Gujarat, kite flying is a vibrant, therapeutic tradition.

Significance of Uttarayan

Sesame and jaggery sweets symbolise warmth and togetherness, while khichdi, a popular rice and lentils dish, is especially significant in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, where devotees offer it to the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur as a sacred ritual. Celebrations of Uttarayan may differ across regions, yet common themes of gratitude and togetherness persist, including worship of the Sun God, holy dips in rivers, and charitable acts.

Tradition of kite flying in Gujarat

Kites soar during Uttarayan (Makar Sankranti) due to a blend of scientific, spiritual, and cultural factors. It's a period when the sun's rays are at their most advantageous after winter, symbolising the gods' revival and prosperity, while also fostering a sense of community through friendly rivalry and collective happiness as individuals aim for the heavens. The perfect winter breezes and the celebration signifying the sun's return (the end of winter) create an ideal setting and backdrop for this lively tradition.