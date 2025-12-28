 Binny And Family Out On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Varun Dhawan's Niece Anjini Dhawan's Debut Film Online
Binny and Family is a drama film starring Anjini Dhawan, Pankaj Kapur, and Himani Shivpuri, among others. The film was released in theatres on September 27, 2024 and received positive reviews by audiences and critics. Binny and Family marks Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan's debut film. Ssanjay Tripathy directorial film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, the film is now only available for rent.

Binny and Family theme

The film Binny and Family is primarily based on the themes of bridging the generational gap and the importance of family relationships and communication. The film is written by Ssanjay Tripaathy and Naman Tripaathy. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Mahaveer Jain, Shashank Khaitan, Mrighdeep Lamba, A Jhunjhunwala, Gaurav Bavdankar, and SK Ahluwalia under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Mahaveer Jain Films and Waveband Production.

What is Binny and Family all about?

The story revolves around Binny, a young woman navigating relationships, personal aspirations, and the complexities of family life. As generational differences surface, the film sensitively explores themes of understanding, emotional bonds, and the evolving definition of family in modern times. Anjini Dhawan delivers a refreshing performance, while veterans Pankaj Kapur and Himani Shivpuri add warmth and gravitas, making the narrative deeply engaging.

Cast and characters

The film features Anjini Dhawan as Bindiya "Binny" Singh, Pankaj Kapur as SN Singh, Rajesh Kumar as Vinay Singh, Charu Shankar as Radhika Singh, Himani Shivpuri as Sharada Singh, Naman Tripathy as Bhavesh Parikh, Tai Khan as Dhruv, Ariya Larker as Sanaya, Lydia Danistan as Diya, Manju Gupta as Widow, Jyoti Pandey as Vibha, Rahul Tomar as Bank Clerk, Manju Gupta as Widow, and Umesh Shukla as Shukla, among others.

