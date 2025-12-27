 Fans Pull Harshvardhan Rane's Shirt During Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Promotion In Mumbai - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFans Pull Harshvardhan Rane's Shirt During Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Promotion In Mumbai - Watch Video

Fans Pull Harshvardhan Rane's Shirt During Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Promotion In Mumbai - Watch Video

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has started streaming on Zee5. To promote his film's OTT release, Harshvardhan was spotted at Bandstand area in Bandra, Mumbai, and fans went berserk after seeing him, and they started pulling his shirt.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Fans Pull Harshvardhan Rane's Shirt | Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is one of the biggest hits of the year. The movie has now started streaming on Zee 5, and to promote his film's OTT release, Harshvardhan was spotted at Bandstand area in Bandra, Mumbai.

As soon as he came out of his car and went to meet the fans, they went crazy and mobbed him. Fans started pulling Harshvardhan's shirt, and the video of the same has gone viral on social media. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Fans' Behaviour With Harshvardhan Rane

A netizen commented, "Arey kha jaoge sab usko kya? (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Woh lambe baal wala kon hai ABS ki paapi lee raha tha (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Fans Pull Harshvardhan Rane's Shirt During Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Promotion In Mumbai - Watch Video
Fans Pull Harshvardhan Rane's Shirt During Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Promotion In Mumbai - Watch Video
Mumbai Health Shocker: Malad’s MW Desai Hospital Faces Flak After Injured Woman Allegedly Denied Emergency Care, Referred 16 Km Away
Mumbai Health Shocker: Malad’s MW Desai Hospital Faces Flak After Injured Woman Allegedly Denied Emergency Care, Referred 16 Km Away
Thane Civic Elections 2026: ‘Disciplinary Action Against Employees Absent From Poll Training,’ Says TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao
Thane Civic Elections 2026: ‘Disciplinary Action Against Employees Absent From Poll Training,’ Says TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao
Mumbai: Will Ajit Pawar's NCP Go Solo In BMC Polls 2026? Here’s All We Know
Mumbai: Will Ajit Pawar's NCP Go Solo In BMC Polls 2026? Here’s All We Know

One more netizen commented, "Ab bollywood badal gaya hai actors khud Milne jare hai (sic)." Check out the comments below...

A few days ago, after an event of The Raja Saab in Hyderabad, Nidhhi Agerwal was also mobbed by fans and was manhandled. A similar incident has happened with Harshvardhan. This surely raises a question: Why don't fans understand their boundaries?

Read Also
'Shirt Ke Upar Dressing': Doctor Trolls Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa Starrer Ek Deewane Ki...
article-image

Salman Khan Fan Comes To Meet Harshvardhan Rane

Harshvardhan went to meet his fans at Bandstand, and Salman Khan also stays in the same area. Well, as it is Salman's birthday, many of his fans have gathered outside in his house.

Now, in one of the videos of Harshvardhan, we can see that even a fan of Salman has come to meet him. The fan is carrying a frame of Salman in his hand. Watch the video below...

Read Also
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & When To Watch Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam...
article-image

Harshvardhan Rane Upcoming Movies

2025 was a year of Harshvardhan Rane. Earlier this year Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released, and it became a hit at the box office, and later Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat became a super hit.

Now, the actor has some interesting projects lined up like Silaa, Kun Faya Kun, and Force 3.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fans Pull Harshvardhan Rane's Shirt During Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Promotion In Mumbai...

Fans Pull Harshvardhan Rane's Shirt During Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Promotion In Mumbai...

Year Ender 2025: From Gaurav Khanna To Manasi Ghosh, Top 5 Reality Show Winners & Their Impressive...

Year Ender 2025: From Gaurav Khanna To Manasi Ghosh, Top 5 Reality Show Winners & Their Impressive...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Will Kartik-Ananya...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Will Kartik-Ananya...

Salman Khan 60th Birthday: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn And Other Celebrities Wish...

Salman Khan 60th Birthday: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn And Other Celebrities Wish...

Naagin 7: Ekta Kapoor, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Cast Seek Blessings Ahead Of Grand Premiere-...

Naagin 7: Ekta Kapoor, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Cast Seek Blessings Ahead Of Grand Premiere-...