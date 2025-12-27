Year-Ender 2025: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru To Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Celebrities Who Said 'I Do' This Year

Photo Via Instagram

2025 has been a star-studded wedding season! From intimate vows and grand celebrations to viral moments, here's a look at the celebrities who said 'I do' this year and set major wedding goals.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was rumored to be dating The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru, never confirmed their relationship, despite being spotted together on multiple occasions.

The duo tied the knot on December 1 in an intimate ceremony attended only by close friends and family at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, and Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De.

Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal tied the knot on June 4, 2025, in an intimate ceremony, civil ceremony in Mumbai after dating for 13 years. They first met on the sets of Hina's popular TV serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and had been dating for 13 years before tying the knot.

While Hina played the lead character Akshara, Rocky was a supervising producer.

Prajakta Koli & Vrishank Khanal

Prajakta Koli, aka MostlySane, married her longtime boyfriend, lawyer Vrishank Khanal, on February 25, 2025, at Oleander Farms Luxury Resort in Karjat, in the presence of close friends and family, including her Mismatched co-stars. Their wedding celebrations began on February 23.

The couple has been together since before Prajakta rose to fame. They first met at a mutual friend's house when Prajakta was 18 and Vrishank was 22.

The couple had gotten engaged in 2023.

Armaan Malik & Aashna Shroff

Singer Armaan Malik married his longtime girlfriend, content creator Aashna Shroff, in an intimate ceremony in Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra, on January 2, 2025.

The couple, who had been in a relationship since 2017, got engaged in 2023.

Prateik Babbar & Priya Banerjee

Actor Prateik Babbar tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Priya Banerjee on Friday, February 14, 2025, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The couple's wedding was an intimate ceremony that took place at Babbar's mother, the late actor Smita Patil's, home in Bandra, Mumbai, surrounded by their 40 closest family and friends.

The duo got engaged in November 2023 after nearly three years of courtship.

Aadar Jain & Alekha Advani

Aadar Jain, who was earlier in a relationship with Tara Sutaria, tied the knot with Alekha Advani in a magical sundown ceremony in Goa on February 21, 2025, following a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai and pre-wedding festivities that began around February 19.

Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani

Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor's wedding to her boyfriend Milind Chandwani was quite different from others, as the couple tied the knot on the sets of their reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga.

Together since 2020, every wedding ritual, from haldi and mehendi to the baraat and phere, was performed on the show's sets.

Gia Manek & Varunn Jain

Actress Gia Manek, best known for playing Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, announced her wedding on August 21 after she married actor Varunn Jain. The couple chose a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, a traditional yogic marriage ritual offered by the Isha Foundation.

In 2021, the duo briefly shared screen space in Tera Mera Saath Rahe, which aired in 2021 during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. Reportedly, Gia and Varunn developed a close friendship while working on the show, which eventually blossomed into love.

Sara Khan & Krish Pathak

Bidaai actress Sara Khan married actor-producer Krish Pathak, son of veteran actor Sunil Lahri (who played Lakshman in Ramayan), in a court marriage in October earlier this year.

The couple later celebrated their union in December with elaborate ceremonies that honoured both their faiths, Hindu rituals for Krish and a nikah for Sara, who is Muslim.

Ashlesha Savant & Sandeep Baswana

TV actors Ashlesha Sawant and Sandeep Baswana met in 2002 on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where they eventually began dating. After being together for 23 years, the couple tied the knot on November 16, 2025, in Vrindavan.