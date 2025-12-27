 Year Ender 2025: From Gaurav Khanna To Manasi Ghosh, Top 5 Reality Show Winners & Their Impressive Net Worths
Year Ender 2025 saw Indian reality TV delivering high drama and entertainment, with shows like Bigg Boss 19, Indian Idol 16, and Celebrity MasterChef keeping viewers hooked. Winners of these shows made headlines not just for their performances but also for their impressive net worths; check below:

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
Year Ender 2025 | Instagram

With reality shows continuing to dominate prime-time viewership and social media buzz, this year has been exceptional for Indian television. Audiences were treated to fierce competition, talent, and entertainment in everything from the musical extravaganza of Indian Idol 16 to the high-voltage drama of Bigg Boss 19. Let us take a look at the winner list of the reality TV shows and their net worth:

Reality TV Winners' Net Worth (2025)

Rise & Fall- Arjun Bijlani

Winner of Rise & Fall One of the most well-known faces on Indian television, Arjun Bijlani is renowned for his versatility in reality series, fiction shows, and hosting. According to One India, he has made between Rs. 30 crore and Rs. 50 crore from acting, hosting, web series, and brand endorsements.

article-image

Bigg Boss 19- Gaurav Khanna

Winner of Bigg Boss 19 Gaurav Khanna won the grand trophy and prize money after emerging victorious from the fierce season, impressing spectators with his calm gameplay. According to Live Mint's reports, his television career, success on reality shows, and brand endorsements have contributed to his current estimated net worth of between Rs. 8 crore and Rs. 15 crore.

Indian Idol 15- Manasi Ghosh

Manasi Ghosh, the winner of Indian Idol 15, became well-known after winning the popular singing reality show. Throughout the season, she wowed judges and viewers with her strong performances. She reportedly received a brand-new car and Rs. 25 lakh in prize money; her estimated net worth is approximately Rs. 1 crore.

Celebrity MasterChef- Gaurav Khanna

The winner of Celebrity MasterChef was same as the Bigg Boss 19. It was Gaurav Khanna and we have previously already discussed about his net worth.

Pati Patni Aur Panga- Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla

Pati Patni Aur Panga winners Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla emerged as the 'Sarvagun Sampann Jodi' of the season, winning the season's title. As per NDTV, Rubina's net worth is calculated to be around Rs. 31 crore while her husband Abhinav's net worth is somewhere around Rs. 15 to 20 crore.

