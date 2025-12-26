 Year-Ender 2025: From Champions Trophy To U19 Asia Cup, Check Out How Every India Vs Pakistan Match Added New Drama In Cricket's Biggest Rivalry
Year-Ender 2025: From Champions Trophy To U19 Asia Cup, Check Out How Every India Vs Pakistan Match Added New Drama In Cricket's Biggest Rivalry

The year 2025 added another memorable chapter to the India–Pakistan cricket rivalry. Across formats and age groups, including Champions Trophy encounters, Asia Cup clashes, and gripping Under-19 matches, both teams delivered intense, high-pressure contests. These games captivated global audiences, reinforcing the rivalry’s enduring appeal and emotional intensity on the international cricket stage.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/ACC/Instagram

The year 2025 was another unforgettable chapter in the storied cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan. Across formats, ages, and major tournaments, the teams delivered high-stakes contests that thrilled fans around the globe, from high-profile Champions Trophy clashes to emotionally charged Asia Cup battles and dramatic Under-19 showdowns.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Key India vs Pakistan Encounter

In the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, held from February to March, India and Pakistan met in a pivotal group stage game. The Indian senior team showcased strong performance in the One Day International (ODI) format, defeating Pakistan by six wickets as India chased down the target with plenty of overs to spare. Veteran batters like Virat Kohli led the innings, helping India secure a morale-boosting win in one of the tournament’s headline matches.

Asia Cup 2025: T20 Classic and Final Thriller

The Asia Cup 2025 in September gave fans another high-voltage stage for the India–Pakistan rivalry, this time in the T20 format. The two nations met three times during the tournament, as India successfully beat Pakistan in all the matches.

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Youth Rivalry and Dramatic Finale

The Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 was packed with drama and showcased the next generation of cricketing talent. In the group stages, India U19 and Pakistan U19 squared off with India delivering a convincing 90-run victory, spearheaded by strong batting and disciplined bowling, a result that hinted at a promising campaign for the young Indians.

However, the tournament’s climax wrote a very different story. In the final at Dubai’s ICC Academy Ground, Pakistan’s U19 side produced a near-perfect performance to clinch the title, overwhelming India by a massive 191-run margin. Pakistan posted a towering 347/8, powered by a record individual knock by Sameer Minhas, who scored an unforgettable 172 runs. India struggled in response and were dismissed for 156, ending their title defence in disappointing fashion.

This emphatic win gave Pakistan their first outright U19 Asia Cup title since 2012 and highlighted the depth and aggressive potential of their youth setup.

Looking Back on a Rivalry-Filled 2025

From senior team battles in marquee events like the ICC Champions Trophy and Asia Cup to the emergence of future stars in the Under-19 arena, 2025 was rich with India vs Pakistan cricket moments. Fans were treated to thrilling contests that not only showcased elite skill but also deepened one of sport’s greatest rivalries.

As the cricketing world looks to 2026 and beyond, including the upcoming T20 World Cup, both nations will carry lessons and momentum from this memorable year of clashes.

