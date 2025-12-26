Vijay Hazare Trophy: Musheer Khan Fires Up Jaipur Crowd After Rohit Sharma Takes Sharp Catch At Slip | Video

Rohit Sharma did not have his best day with the bat but was a livewire in the field for Mumbai during the game against Uttarakhand. Defending 331, Rohit took a sharp catch at slip off captain Shardul Thakur's bowling to make an early dent. The catch was followed celebrations, with Musheer Khan urging the crowd to join in on the act.

It was the second over of Uttarkhand's chase. Thakur got opener Kamal to edge to Rohit Sharma at slip. Rohit initially fumbled, but ensured to hold onto it by cusping it close to his body. He followed it up with an animated celebration, throwing it up in the air while jumping with delight. The rest of the Mumbai squad also joined in as the crowd cheered on. Musheer then signaled the Jaipur crowd to turn their volume up, gesturing Rohit Sharma and his catch.

Rohit Sharma experienced contrasting fortunes in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He began the tournament in emphatic fashion, smashing a magnificent 155 against Sikkim in Mumbai’s opening game.

However, cricket’s fine margins were on display in the very next match against Uttarakhand, when Rohit was dismissed for a duck on the first ball he faced. Attempting to assert himself early, Rohit attempted a pull shot only to hit it straight to the fielder.

It is likely to be Rohit's last appearance at this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy. BCCI had mandated for all contractual players to feature in at least two matches in the 50-over competition. Rohit was named in the squad for the first two games, against Sikkim and Uttarakhand respectively.

There is a possibility that Rohit extends his stay, with the IND vs NZ series only in the second week of January. An update on the same is expected in the coming days. Mumbai's next fixture is on December 28.