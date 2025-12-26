Sportvot x FPJ: School Dads Cricket Championship – Season 13 Witness Thrilling Action

The School Dads Cricket Championship – Season 13, one of Mumbai’s most eagerly anticipated cricket tournaments for school parents, has been in full swing since 1st November 2025. The championship continues to provide an excellent platform for competitive yet spirited cricket, with teams displaying remarkable skill, sportsmanship, and enthusiasm. The league has already witnessed several high-scoring encounters, keeping spectators engaged with thrilling performances and memorable moments.

In Match 1, SVKM Dynamic Strikers (SDS) produced a dominant all-round display to secure an emphatic 8-wicket victory over JBCN Avengers. Batting first, JBCN Avengers posted an imposing total of 212/5 in 20 overs, setting up a challenging target. However, SDS responded with exceptional confidence and intent, successfully chasing down the target by scoring 213/2 in just 19.2 overs. The chase was masterfully anchored by Sandeep Marwah, who played a sensational unbeaten innings of 101 runs off 46 balls, combining power with precision to dismantle the opposition bowling attack. He was well supported by Tej Dabholkar, who played a composed knock of 44 off 34 deliveries, ensuring stability at the other end. Rohit Durai added valuable momentum with a quick 25 runs off 17 balls, while Dhawal Siroya remained unbeaten on 22 off 19 balls, guiding SDS comfortably past the target.

Despite conceding a high total, the JBCN Avengers bowlers showed determination and managed to pick up a few wickets at crucial stages of the innings. Dhaval Mistry was economical, finishing with figures of 1/26 in 3 overs, while Paryank Barai claimed 1/37 in 4 overs. Kashyap Barot also bowled a tidy spell, returning 1/30 in 3 overs, and Heetesh Shah chipped in with 1/36 in 2 overs. However, the bowling unit struggled to contain the relentless SDS batting lineup, which ultimately proved decisive in the outcome of the match.