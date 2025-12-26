 Viral Video Shows AP Man Using Tractor To Plough Ground After He Was Denied Batting During Village Cricket Match
A village cricket match turned hilarious when a player, upset at not getting a chance to bat, walked off and returned driving a tractor. Instead of arguing, he ploughed a nearby field, amusing players and spectators alike. The moment, caught on video, went viral, capturing the humour, spontaneity and unique charm of grassroots village cricket.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Image: Edge Stream

A light-hearted village cricket match took an unexpected and hilarious turn when a player, upset at not getting a chance to bat, decided to make his feelings known in the most unconventional way possible.

The incident occurred during a friendly local match, where enthusiasm often outweighs formal rules and everyone eagerly waits for their turn with the bat. On this occasion, however, one man was left frustrated after the innings ended without him getting a chance to face a single delivery. Rather than arguing with teammates or officials, he quietly walked away from the ground.

What followed left players and spectators stunned and then amused. Moments later, the man returned, not with a bat, but driving a tractor. He proceeded to plough the entire field adjacent to the cricket ground, transforming a simple sporting disappointment into a memorable village spectacle. The sight of a tractor moving steadily across the field while the match paused quickly drew laughter from those present.

Videos and photos of the moment soon began circulating, with viewers appreciating the humour and spontaneity that only grassroots sport can produce. What started as mild frustration turned into a scene that perfectly captured the charm of village cricket, where passion runs high and reactions can be as creative as they are amusing.

