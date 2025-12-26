'Such A Shame': Pakistani-American Actor Kumail Nanjiani Criticises Indian Cricket Team For Not Shaking Hands With Pakistan Players In Asia Cup

Hollywood actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani criticised the Indian cricket team’s decision to skip the customary post-match handshake with Pakistan during their Asia Cup clash in September, calling the moment “shameful” and deeply disappointing. The incident, which led to debate at the time, resurfaced after Nanjiani discussed it in a video conversation with actor-comedian Hasan Minhaj on his YouTube channel.

During the discussion, they talked about the evolving dynamics of India-Pakistan cricket rivalries and how matches between the two nations have transformed over the years. Nanjiani, who has Pakistani roots, expressed nostalgia for a time when cricket encounters between India and Pakistan symbolised shared culture and mutual respect rather than hostility.

Talking about the September Asia Cup match, where Indian players declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the game, the actor said sport should be one space where political and ideological differences are set aside.

“India refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team and I find that to be such a shame because sport is the one time when we can actually put everything aside and play… Really respect each other that we are equal. And the lack of handshake really was very sad,” he stated.

The incident occurred during the Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025, which India won by seven wickets, chasing down Pakistan’s total of 128 with 25 balls to spare. After the final ball, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube were seen heading straight to the dressing room without participating in the customary handshake line.

Reports later claimed that no Indian players emerged from the dugout to greet the Pakistani team, even as Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and his teammates waited outside the Indian dressing room.

Recalling earlier eras of the rivalry, Nanjiani said India-Pakistan matches once carried a unique emotional weight because, despite political tensions between the two countries, players and fans recognised their common cultural and linguistic ties. He noted that cricket often highlighted similarities rather than differences, creating what he described as a “brotherhood vibe” between the teams.

When Minhaj asked whether there was animosity between the players during those high-pressure encounters, Nanjiani clarified that rivalry did not equate to hatred.

According to him, Indian and Pakistani cricketers historically shared genuine respect and camaraderie, even if emotions ran high on the field. “There would be heated moments,” he said, adding that he never felt the teams disliked one another in the past.

However, he stressed that the atmosphere feels different now.