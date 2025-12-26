Homeless Tylor Chase Threw Microwave In Bathtub, Trashed Hotel Room: Nickelodeon Co-Star Daniel Curtis Lee In Heartbreaking Video

Days after Daniel Curtis Lee provided hotel stay to his former Nickelodeon co-star Tylor Chase, he shared a heartbreaking video to reveal that he turned the hotel room upside down and trashed it. In the video, he also asked his followers how he can help his troubled and homeless friend.

Daniel and Tylor starred in Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide in 2004. Tylor played Martin in the show. He made headlines a few days back after a video surfaced showing him homeless and living on the streets in California. He wore torn clothes and appeared unrecognisable in the clips.

Following this, Daniel, who portrayed Simon 'Cookie' Nelson-Cook on the hit Nickelodeon show, shared a video of him reuniting with Tylor on the streets of Los Angeles. Daniel also found accommodations at a hotel amid the busy holiday season.

However, he has now shared a heartbreaking upsate. In the video, Daniel said, "We got him into the hotel and just that night I received a call from the management. They are upset. The door is left open. Why is there a microwave in the tub? The refrigerator is turned over. I feel so devastated. His family told me that they tried the hotel thing before but it didn't work."

He further said that help should be provided to those who are facing mental health issues. "I think that it is time to put in a call for a 5150," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A few days back, Daniel had shared a video in which he helped Tylor, who was living on the streets. He was heard saying, "Shaun Weiss and his team put a lot of effort into trying to get him into a hospital last night, and I thought it worked. His dad told me it worked, but it turns out he kind of backed out."

Later, Daniel took Chase to a nearby pizza place, where they enjoyed a meal together. While there, they also FaceTimed with fellow Ned's Declassified alum Devon Werkheiser.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further, Daniel was heard saying, "I'm gonna come back and try and talk about getting the situation squared away, so we can do the rehab and whatever we need to okay?" An emotional Tylor was later seen hugging Daniel and expressing gratitude.

Lee stated that he had spoken to Tylor's parents. He also added that he didn't give the former child star money because Tylor's mother warned him that it "might be dangerous" to do so.