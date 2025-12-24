 Nikki Tamboli REACTS To Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase's Viral Homeless Video: 'This Is Not Entertainment, It's Someone's Life'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNikki Tamboli REACTS To Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase's Viral Homeless Video: 'This Is Not Entertainment, It's Someone's Life'

Nikki Tamboli REACTS To Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase's Viral Homeless Video: 'This Is Not Entertainment, It's Someone's Life'

Former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli reacted to a viral video of former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase being spotted homeless in California, urging people to show compassion. She wrote, "Fame doesn’t protect anyone from real life… everything doesn’t need to be viral." Nikki added that using someone's downfall as content isn’t 'sad news' but exploitation, stressing dignity over likes.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli reacted to the viral video of former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase being spotted homeless on the streets of California, showing him unrecognisable, and urged people to be kind instead of circulating the clip. She emphasised that it is someone's real life and said that using a person’s downfall as content is not 'sad news' but exploitation, especially if a caption gains likes at the cost of someone’s dignity.

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday, December 24, Nikki penned a long note and wrote, "The 'sad Nickelodeon news' circulating on Instagram and Tik Tok is about former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase, who played Martin Qwerly on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide; videos showing him struggling and reportedly living homeless in Riverside, California have gone viral, prompting emotional reactions and captions like "so sad," "where are they now?" or "fame faded but reality hit." But fame doesn't protect anyone from real life-behind childhood memories are real humans with real struggles."

Read Also
'It Was Not Necessary': Nikki Tamboli Questions BF Arbaz Patel Over 'Side Hug' Comment To Dhanashree...
article-image

Photo Via Instagram story/@nikki_tamboli

'Some Stories Deserve Silence, Compassion And Silent'

Nikki urged people to be kind, saying that everything doesn’t need to go viral. She added that while people grew up watching him, it's time to grow up in how they react and show compassion instead of judgment.

FPJ Shorts
Coal India Shares Hit 7-Month High, Board Clears Plan To List MCL & SECL
Coal India Shares Hit 7-Month High, Board Clears Plan To List MCL & SECL
Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor Add Late Mother Sridevi's Miniature To Their Christmas Tree: Know What Other Ornaments It Features
Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor Add Late Mother Sridevi's Miniature To Their Christmas Tree: Know What Other Ornaments It Features
Rohini Vrat 2026: Here's To Know Date, Origin, Significance & More
Rohini Vrat 2026: Here's To Know Date, Origin, Significance & More
Buzz Report Week 51: Rupali Ganguly & Samrishii Shukla Continue To Reign, TMKOC's Dilip Joshi Replaced By Shilpa Shinde
Buzz Report Week 51: Rupali Ganguly & Samrishii Shukla Continue To Reign, TMKOC's Dilip Joshi Replaced By Shilpa Shinde

She added, "Child stars deserve protection, not public judgment, and using someone's downfall as content isn't 'sad news,' it's exploitation-if a caption gets likes but costs someone dignity, it's not worth it. Some stories deserve silence, compassion, and support."

Meanwhile, after Tylor's video went viral on social media, his co-star Daniel Curtis Lee, who portrayed Simon 'Cookie' Nelson-Cook on the hit Nickelodeon show that ran from 2004 to 2007, shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday of him reuniting with Chase on the streets of Los Angeles.

Daniel Curtis Lee Helps Co-Star Tylor Chase After Viral Homeless Video

In the video, Daniel helped Tylor, who was living on the streets. He was heard saying, "Shaun Weiss and his team put a lot of effort into trying to get him into a hospital last night, and I thought it worked. His dad told me it worked, but it turns out he kind of backed out."

Later, Daniel took Chase to a nearby pizza place, where they enjoyed a meal together. While there, they also FaceTimed with fellow Ned's Declassified alum Devon Werkheiser.

Daniel Curtis Lee Provides Hotel Stay To Tylor Chase

Daniel also found accommodations at a hotel amid the busy holiday season. "It's a holiday seas﻿on, it's raining out, I just wanted him to have at least basic accommodation," Lee says in the video.

Further, Daniel was heard saying, "I'm gonna come back and try and talk about getting the situation squared away, so we can do the rehab and whatever we need to okay?" An emotional Tylor was later seen hugging Daniel and expressing gratitude.

Daniel also added that he didn't give the former child star money because Chase's mother warned him that it "might be dangerous" to do so.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Buzz Report Week 51: Rupali Ganguly & Samrishii Shukla Continue To Reign, TMKOC's Dilip Joshi...

Buzz Report Week 51: Rupali Ganguly & Samrishii Shukla Continue To Reign, TMKOC's Dilip Joshi...

Akshaye Khanna Exists Drishyam 3 Due To Remuneration Issue After Dhurandhar Success? Netizens Say,...

Akshaye Khanna Exists Drishyam 3 Due To Remuneration Issue After Dhurandhar Success? Netizens Say,...

'Everyone Has Right To Enhance...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence On Trolls Accusing Her...

'Everyone Has Right To Enhance...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Silence On Trolls Accusing Her...

Filmmaker Rob Reiner & His Wife Michele Died Of Multiple Sharp Force Injuries; Death Certificates...

Filmmaker Rob Reiner & His Wife Michele Died Of Multiple Sharp Force Injuries; Death Certificates...

Nikki Tamboli REACTS To Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase's Viral Homeless Video: 'This Is Not...

Nikki Tamboli REACTS To Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase's Viral Homeless Video: 'This Is Not...