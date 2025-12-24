Nikki Tamboli REACTS To Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase's Viral Homeless Video: 'This Is Not Entertainment, It's Someone's Life'

Photo Via Instagram

Former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli reacted to the viral video of former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase being spotted homeless on the streets of California, showing him unrecognisable, and urged people to be kind instead of circulating the clip. She emphasised that it is someone's real life and said that using a person’s downfall as content is not 'sad news' but exploitation, especially if a caption gains likes at the cost of someone’s dignity.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Former Nickelodeon child star Tylor Chase who is known for his role “Martin” in the show Ned’s declassified survival guide was spotted appearing unrecognizable and homeless in California. Many fans are questions ‘What does Nickelodeon do to these kids.’ pic.twitter.com/CrhQpyWRbY — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 21, 2025

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday, December 24, Nikki penned a long note and wrote, "The 'sad Nickelodeon news' circulating on Instagram and Tik Tok is about former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase, who played Martin Qwerly on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide; videos showing him struggling and reportedly living homeless in Riverside, California have gone viral, prompting emotional reactions and captions like "so sad," "where are they now?" or "fame faded but reality hit." But fame doesn't protect anyone from real life-behind childhood memories are real humans with real struggles."

Photo Via Instagram story/@nikki_tamboli

'Some Stories Deserve Silence, Compassion And Silent'

Nikki urged people to be kind, saying that everything doesn’t need to go viral. She added that while people grew up watching him, it's time to grow up in how they react and show compassion instead of judgment.

She added, "Child stars deserve protection, not public judgment, and using someone's downfall as content isn't 'sad news,' it's exploitation-if a caption gets likes but costs someone dignity, it's not worth it. Some stories deserve silence, compassion, and support."

Meanwhile, after Tylor's video went viral on social media, his co-star Daniel Curtis Lee, who portrayed Simon 'Cookie' Nelson-Cook on the hit Nickelodeon show that ran from 2004 to 2007, shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday of him reuniting with Chase on the streets of Los Angeles.

Daniel Curtis Lee Helps Co-Star Tylor Chase After Viral Homeless Video

In the video, Daniel helped Tylor, who was living on the streets. He was heard saying, "Shaun Weiss and his team put a lot of effort into trying to get him into a hospital last night, and I thought it worked. His dad told me it worked, but it turns out he kind of backed out."

Later, Daniel took Chase to a nearby pizza place, where they enjoyed a meal together. While there, they also FaceTimed with fellow Ned's Declassified alum Devon Werkheiser.

Daniel Curtis Lee Provides Hotel Stay To Tylor Chase

Daniel also found accommodations at a hotel amid the busy holiday season. "It's a holiday seas﻿on, it's raining out, I just wanted him to have at least basic accommodation," Lee says in the video.

Further, Daniel was heard saying, "I'm gonna come back and try and talk about getting the situation squared away, so we can do the rehab and whatever we need to okay?" An emotional Tylor was later seen hugging Daniel and expressing gratitude.

Daniel also added that he didn't give the former child star money because Chase's mother warned him that it "might be dangerous" to do so.