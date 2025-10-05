'It Was Not Necessary': Nikki Tamboli Questions BF Arbaz Patel Over 'Side Hug' Comment To Dhanashree Verma On Rise And Fall – VIDEO

Nikki Tamboli appeared as a guest on the reality show Rise and Fall to support her boyfriend, Arbaz Patel, whom she met inside the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 house, where their love story began. During her appearance, she warned Arbaz about Dhanashree Verma, saying that Dhanashree is giving him the 'biggest dhokha' and adding that she is the most hated contestant of Rise and Fall this season.

Nikki Tamboli Questions Arbaz Patel Over 'Side Hug' Comment To Dhanashree Verma

While Nikki also schooled Arbaz over his behaviour, she questioned him about his 'side hug' remark to Dhanashree, which sparked controversy due to his seemingly possessive attitude towards her, especially since he is in a relationship with Nikki. She said, "Possessive? Side hug, front hug, it was not necessary. You have no idea bahar kya ho raha hai."

Nikki Tamboli Warns Arbaz Patel About Dhanashree Verma

Nikki told Arbaz, "Game mein bohot bada dhokha ho raha hai Dhanashree se. She is the most hated contestant of Rise and Fall this season. Gate ke bahar koi security guard hoga na, woh bhi usse hate karega."

Further, Nikki said that Arbaz tends to take a stand against his friends, as it is in his nature to be possessive about them. "Lekin dus din mein possessiveness? Don’t. Aapke saath mera naam juda hua hai, yeh baat yaad rakhna. Be very smart," she added.

Nikki added, "Usne (Dhanashree) kitni baar bola hai, ‘I will never stand with Arbaz.’ Ghar mein ho, khushi se raho. Because she ditched you, I can’t take it. Jo insaan aapko dhokha dega na… mujhe woh pehle pasand thi, she was playing with you. But jab aap niche gaye, sabne aapke baare mein bitch kiya. Aditya (Narayan) ne kaha, 'Arbaz ki do paise ki aukat nahi,' aur Dhanashree ne ‘haan haan’ bola. Uske liye stand nahi liya. Woh sirf ladkiyon ke baare mein bitching kar rahi hai... fu*king hell."

Nikki Schools Arbaz Patel

Nikki schooled Arbaz and told him, "Manners and respect are above the game. Be kind. Aap accha nahi ban rahe ho, sab aapko hate kyu kar rahe hain? Kyunki aap gandi gaaliyan dete ho. Kyu de rahe ho? Unki families dekh rahi hain."