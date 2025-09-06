 'Chal Hawa Aane De': Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli Lashes Out At Trolls Abusing Her For Supporting Boyfriend Arbaz Patel In Rise And Fall
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Chal Hawa Aane De': Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli Lashes Out At Trolls Abusing Her For Supporting Boyfriend Arbaz Patel In Rise And Fall

'Chal Hawa Aane De': Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli Lashes Out At Trolls Abusing Her For Supporting Boyfriend Arbaz Patel In Rise And Fall

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli lashed out at trolls after supporting her boyfriend Arbaz Patel on Rise and Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover. She commented, "Kon kiska baaap hai aaj dikh gaya… @mr.arbazpatel you are smart my heroooo." Facing abuse, Nikki shared a screenshot on Instagram, writing, "Mujhe gaali dene se kuch nahi hoga… ab chal hawa aane de."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
article-image

Actress Nikki Tamboli, who gained popularity after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the second runner-up, lashed out at trolls who abused her after she showed support for her boyfriend Arbaz Patel, who has entered the reality show Rise and Fall, hosted by businessman Ashneer Grover.

Nikki Tamboli Lashes At Trolls Abusing Her

On Arbaz's post, Nikki commented, "Kon kiska baaap hai aaj dikh gaya log show me shayad dimag Gharpe bhul ke aye hai @mr.arbazpatel you are smart my heroooo." In response, she received a lot of abuse from trolls.

However, Nikki did not hold back and, sharing the screenshot on her Instagram story on Saturday, "Mujhe gaali dene se kuch nahi hoga. Baap toh baap rahega. Aa gaya swaad apne haar ka, ab chal hawa aane de."

FPJ Shorts
'60-0 Next Time': Pakistan Air Force Officer Resorts To Rhetoric After Heavy Losses In Operation Sindoor
'60-0 Next Time': Pakistan Air Force Officer Resorts To Rhetoric After Heavy Losses In Operation Sindoor
In Pictures: Pune Streets Come Alive As Citizens Bid Grand Farewell To Ganpati Bappa
In Pictures: Pune Streets Come Alive As Citizens Bid Grand Farewell To Ganpati Bappa
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Gomti Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 6, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Gomti Saturday Weekly Draw

Check it out:

Read Also
'Dogs Bark From Behind': Nikki Tamboli SLAMS Trolls For Accusing Her Of Betraying Faisu In Celebrity...
article-image

Photo Via Instagram

Rise And Fall Contestants List

Streaming from today, September 6, on Amazon MX Player, the show features contestants Arjun Bijlani, Nayandeep Rakshit, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Aditya Narayan, Anaya Bangar, Sangeeta Phogat, Pawan Singh, Bali, Aarush Bhola, Aahana Kumri, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha. The show will span 42 days.

Read Also
‘Sirf Hum Dono Ek Dusre Ke Sath Thhe’: Arbaz Patel Opens Up On Breaking Up With Leeza Bindra &...
article-image

Nikki Tamboli Work Front

Nikki was recently seen on the cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef India, where she finished as the 1st Runner-Up, while Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna won the title.

Last year, the actress participated in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, finishing as the 2nd runner-up. During the show, she met Arbaz Patel, who was in a committed relationship with Leeza Bindra outside, yet Nikki and Arbaz's bond grew stronger inside the Bigg Boss house.

For the uninformed, there were rumours that Arbaz was engaged to Leeza Bindra. However, after his stint on the show, Arbaz denied the reports, stating that he was never engaged.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Chal Hawa Aane De': Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli Lashes Out At Trolls Abusing Her For Supporting...

'Chal Hawa Aane De': Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli Lashes Out At Trolls Abusing Her For Supporting...

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Gets Emotional As Son Ayaan Lall Surprises Her, Latter Says, 'You're...

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Gets Emotional As Son Ayaan Lall Surprises Her, Latter Says, 'You're...

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Tiger Shroff Starrer Show A Huge Jump On...

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Tiger Shroff Starrer Show A Huge Jump On...

The Bengal Files: Moviegoers Demand Screening Of Vivek Agnihotri's Film in West Bengal, Protest...

The Bengal Files: Moviegoers Demand Screening Of Vivek Agnihotri's Film in West Bengal, Protest...

Sonam Bajwa Hilariously REACTS As Influencer Mocks Janhvi Kapoor's Prank On Sister Khushi Kapoor &...

Sonam Bajwa Hilariously REACTS As Influencer Mocks Janhvi Kapoor's Prank On Sister Khushi Kapoor &...