'Chal Hawa Aane De': Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli Lashes Out At Trolls Abusing Her For Supporting Boyfriend Arbaz Patel In Rise And Fall

Actress Nikki Tamboli, who gained popularity after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the second runner-up, lashed out at trolls who abused her after she showed support for her boyfriend Arbaz Patel, who has entered the reality show Rise and Fall, hosted by businessman Ashneer Grover.

Nikki Tamboli Lashes At Trolls Abusing Her

On Arbaz's post, Nikki commented, "Kon kiska baaap hai aaj dikh gaya log show me shayad dimag Gharpe bhul ke aye hai @mr.arbazpatel you are smart my heroooo." In response, she received a lot of abuse from trolls.

However, Nikki did not hold back and, sharing the screenshot on her Instagram story on Saturday, "Mujhe gaali dene se kuch nahi hoga. Baap toh baap rahega. Aa gaya swaad apne haar ka, ab chal hawa aane de."

Rise And Fall Contestants List

Streaming from today, September 6, on Amazon MX Player, the show features contestants Arjun Bijlani, Nayandeep Rakshit, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Aditya Narayan, Anaya Bangar, Sangeeta Phogat, Pawan Singh, Bali, Aarush Bhola, Aahana Kumri, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha. The show will span 42 days.

Nikki Tamboli Work Front

Nikki was recently seen on the cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef India, where she finished as the 1st Runner-Up, while Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna won the title.

Last year, the actress participated in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, finishing as the 2nd runner-up. During the show, she met Arbaz Patel, who was in a committed relationship with Leeza Bindra outside, yet Nikki and Arbaz's bond grew stronger inside the Bigg Boss house.

For the uninformed, there were rumours that Arbaz was engaged to Leeza Bindra. However, after his stint on the show, Arbaz denied the reports, stating that he was never engaged.