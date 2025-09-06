'Need Privacy, Requesting Prayers': Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch ATTACKED By Brown Bear While Sleeping In Tent

Photo Via Instagram

Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch was attacked by a brown bear on the night of September 4 in Skardu’s Deosai National Park while asleep in her tent. She had been participating in flood relief activities in remote Baltistan villages severely affected by recent floods, working alongside Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS).

Quratulain's team issued a statement on Saturday and wrote, "On the night of 4th September 2025 while she was sleeping in her tent she was attacked by a brown bear. The CDRS team quickly tried and succeeded in scaring the bear away."

Further, the statement read, "Quratulain was immediately rushed to the nearest medical facility. Her condition is now out of danger. Doctors have advised that she is stable. Thankfully there were no fractures and she is recovering from her wounds."

The singer’s team stated that Quratulain needs rest and privacy, and all her public engagements have been postponed until she recovers, requesting everyone's prayers.