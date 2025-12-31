 Dhurandhar, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection: Ranveer Starrer Collects ₹11.25 Crore On 4th Tuesday, Kartik's Film Continues To Struggle
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection: Ranveer Starrer Collects ₹11.25 Crore On 4th Tuesday, Kartik's Film Continues To Struggle

Dhurandhar, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection: Ranveer Starrer Collects ₹11.25 Crore On 4th Tuesday, Kartik's Film Continues To Struggle

Dhurandhar, even during its fourth week, is performing very well at the box office. Meanwhile, the new release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is struggling. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection |

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. During its fourth weekend, the movie collected Rs. 58 crore, and it was expected that maybe during the weekdays, the film will show a huge drop and come to a single-digit number. However, that didn't happen.

According to Sacnilk, on its fourth Monday, the movie collected Rs. 10.50 crore, and on fourth Tuesday, it showed a jump and minted Rs. 11.25 crore, taking the 26-day total to Rs. 712.25 crore.

We won't be surprised if, on New Year's Eve (December 31) and on New Year's Day (January 1), Dhurandhar will show a jump at the box office. For now, we can expect the lifetime collection of the movie to be around Rs. 800 crore.

Read Also
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹700 Crore Mark
article-image

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 6

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 31, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 31, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
Attention Mumbaikars! Zomato, Swiggy & Other Gig Workers’ New Year’s Eve Strike May Disrupt Food, Grocery Deliveries; Check Key Demands
Attention Mumbaikars! Zomato, Swiggy & Other Gig Workers’ New Year’s Eve Strike May Disrupt Food, Grocery Deliveries; Check Key Demands
Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Dies By Suicide At Home In Beed; Probe Underway
Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Dies By Suicide At Home In Beed; Probe Underway
TG LAWCET, TG PGLCET 2026 Exam Dates Announced At lawcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Schedule Here
TG LAWCET, TG PGLCET 2026 Exam Dates Announced At lawcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Schedule Here

While Dhurandhar, in its fourth week, is performing very well at the box office, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie, on its sixth day, collected approximately Rs. 1.75 crore. So, the total collection till now is Rs. 27 crore.

Read Also
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Report Day 5: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film...
article-image

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Budget

According to reports, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is made on a budget of Rs. 90 crore. So, if we look at the budget and the collection, the Kartik Aaryan starrer is a disaster at the box office.

Did Dhurandhar Affect Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri At The Box Office?

Dhurandhar storm at the box office has surely affected Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. But, one cannot ignore that the latter's pre-release buzz was strictly decent, and after the release, it received negative reviews from the critics and the audience.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dakota Johnson, 36, Dating 24-Year-Old Singer Tucker Pillsbury Months After Breakup With Chris...

Dakota Johnson, 36, Dating 24-Year-Old Singer Tucker Pillsbury Months After Breakup With Chris...

'Stay Strong, Dear Lal': Mammootty Mourns Demise Of Mohanlal's Mother

'Stay Strong, Dear Lal': Mammootty Mourns Demise Of Mohanlal's Mother

Dhurandhar, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection: Ranveer Starrer Collects...

Dhurandhar, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection: Ranveer Starrer Collects...

Veteran South Korean Actor Ahn Sung Ki Hospitalised After Choking On Food, Suffers Cardiac Arrest

Veteran South Korean Actor Ahn Sung Ki Hospitalised After Choking On Food, Suffers Cardiac Arrest

'Leave False Rumours In 2025': Jiya Shankar Slams Engagement Reports With Abhishek Malhan, CONFIRMS...

'Leave False Rumours In 2025': Jiya Shankar Slams Engagement Reports With Abhishek Malhan, CONFIRMS...