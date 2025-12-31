Dhurandhar, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection: Ranveer Starrer Collects ₹11.25 Crore On 4th Tuesday, Kartik's Film Continues To Struggle

Dhurandhar, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection |

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. During its fourth weekend, the movie collected Rs. 58 crore, and it was expected that maybe during the weekdays, the film will show a huge drop and come to a single-digit number. However, that didn't happen.

According to Sacnilk, on its fourth Monday, the movie collected Rs. 10.50 crore, and on fourth Tuesday, it showed a jump and minted Rs. 11.25 crore, taking the 26-day total to Rs. 712.25 crore.

We won't be surprised if, on New Year's Eve (December 31) and on New Year's Day (January 1), Dhurandhar will show a jump at the box office. For now, we can expect the lifetime collection of the movie to be around Rs. 800 crore.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 6

While Dhurandhar, in its fourth week, is performing very well at the box office, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie, on its sixth day, collected approximately Rs. 1.75 crore. So, the total collection till now is Rs. 27 crore.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Budget

According to reports, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is made on a budget of Rs. 90 crore. So, if we look at the budget and the collection, the Kartik Aaryan starrer is a disaster at the box office.

Did Dhurandhar Affect Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri At The Box Office?

Dhurandhar storm at the box office has surely affected Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. But, one cannot ignore that the latter's pre-release buzz was strictly decent, and after the release, it received negative reviews from the critics and the audience.