 Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Report Day 5: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film Continues Disappointing Run
Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is struggling to find momentum at the box office. On its fifth day, Monday, (December 29), the film earned around Rs 1.75 crore in India, marking a drop after the weekend and reinforcing its disappointing run.

With the latest figures, the film’s total India collection stands at approximately Rs 25.25 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film also registered a low overall Hindi occupancy of 12.14 per cent on December 29.

After opening at Rs 7.75 crore on its first day, the film saw a decline on Friday with Rs 5.25 crore, followed by a slight improvement on Saturday at Rs 5.5 crore. However, collections dipped again on Sunday to Rs 5 crore, before crashing on Monday.

Despite being touted as one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has failed to strike a chord with the audience. Trade observers believe that the average trailer and the film’s songs not leaving a strong impact may have affected its theatrical pull. According to reports, the film is mounted on a hefty budget of around Rs 90 crore, and going by current trends, it appears unlikely to recover even half of its cost from its India box office run.

The film’s performance has also been impacted by stiff competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which continues to perform strongly even in its fourth week and has emerged as a major draw at the ticket windows. Additionally, the Kartik and Ananya-starrer has received largely negative reviews from critics and mixed-to-poor word of mouth from audiences.

Reviewing the film, The Free Press Journal gave it two stars and wrote, “Even though the film is a visual treat for the die-hard fans of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, for those who are looking for meaningful wholesome entertainment, it’s better to look elsewhere.”

With weekday collections expected to remain low, the film’s box office prospects appear bleak.

