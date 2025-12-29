Year-Ender 2025: Park Seo-joon To Kim Woo-bin, K-Drama Comebacks That Failed To Impress

Kim Woo-bin & Bae Suzy in Genie, Make a Wish |

2025 turned out to be an eventful year for K-drama fans, delivering a mix of bold storytelling and standout performances from both seasoned Hallyu stars and rising talent. Veterans like IU and Park Bo-gum dominated conversations with the bittersweet When Life Gives You Tangerine, while Kim You-jung sent the fandom into a frenzy with her chilling, applause-worthy turn as a sociopath in Dear X.

Yet, despite the highs, the year wasn’t without disappointments. As someone who has watched over 100 K-dramas, I couldn’t help but feel let down when several much-anticipated comebacks by my favourite Hallyu stars failed to live up to expectations. As we get ready to say goodbye to 2025, here’s a look at the K-drama comebacks that struggled to win hearts.

Park Min-young |

Park Min-young in Confidence Queen

The What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim actor has had more misses than hits in the past few years. In 2024, respite came in the form of Marry My Husband when Min-young succeeded in breaking a streak of slops. Thus, expectations were high from Confidence Queen, which was one of the most talked-about comeback projects of the year. On paper, it had all the right ingredients — style, intrigue, and a strong central performance. However, despite its polished look and moments of flair, the series struggled to fully deliver. The storytelling felt uneven, with predictable twists and pacing issues that dulled the impact of what should have been sharp, high-stakes drama. What could have been a smart, fun ride ended up feeling more surface-level than satisfying, making Confidence Queen a comeback that generated buzz but failed to leave a lasting impression.

Lee Min-ho |

Lee Min-ho in When the Stars Gossip

We last saw Lee Min-ho in the historical blockbuster K-drama Pachinko. Hence, his return to the small screen with When the Stars Gossip came with sky-high expectations, but the series struggled to match the weight of his star power. While he brings his usual charm and screen presence, the writing lets him down. The narrative feels scattered, and the emotional beats never quite land, making his performance feel restrained rather than impactful. For an actor known for commanding roles and memorable characters, this comeback felt surprisingly muted.

Jun Ji-hyun |

Jun Ji-hyun in Tempest

Jun Ji-hyun’s return with Tempest was one of the most anticipated K-drama comebacks of the year, especially given the scale and ambition of the project. While she remains commanding on screen and brings gravitas to her role, the spy thriller struggles to keep pace with her presence. The plot feels too slow and bland, making it hard to fully invest despite the high-stakes setting. For a star known for effortlessly blending strength and vulnerability, Tempest felt more cold and controlled than compelling.

Park Seo-joon |

Park Seo-joon in Surely Tomorrow

After last year’s Gyeongseong Creature, Park Seo-joon’s comeback with Surely Tomorrow carried high expectations, especially given his track record of choosing crowd-pleasing, emotionally engaging roles. While he remains effortlessly watchable and sincere in his performance, the drama itself feels oddly flat. The narrative leans heavily on familiar tropes without offering fresh emotional depth, and the pacing often drags, muting the impact of key moments. For an actor known for bringing warmth to his characters, the K-drama feels like a safe but forgettable outing — pleasant in parts, but far from memorable.

Kim Woo-bin |

Kim Woo-bin & Bae Suzy in Genie, Make a Wish

The reunion of Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy in Genie, Make a Wish was designed to be a nostalgia-fuelled event, banking heavily on their undeniable chemistry and star appeal. While the pair still look effortlessly good together and share moments of warmth, the magic doesn’t quite translate into sustained emotional depth.

Bae Suzy |

The fantasy-romance premise feels undercooked and the narrative fails to engage. Despite flashes of charm, this highly anticipated comeback of two major K-drama actors felt underwhelming.

Lee Dong-wook |

6. Lee Dong-wook in The Divorce Insurance

Lee Dong-wook’s return with The Divorce Insurance promised a refreshing spin on relationships, blending romance with social commentary. While he brings his trademark elegance and emotional restraint to the role, the drama struggles to fully capitalise on its quirky premise. The writing feels uneven, wavering between satire and sentiment without committing strongly to either. As a result, his performance, though sincere, never truly takes flight. For an actor known for elevating complex characters, this comeback felt conceptually interesting but emotionally thin. However, he turned the tide in his favour with the gangster drama, The Nice Guys, which released after this.