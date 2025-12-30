Who Was Nandini CM? Know About Actress Who Died By Suicide Days After Filming Her Death Scene In TV Show

Kannada and Tamil television actor Nandini CM died by suicide at her residence in Bengaluru, sending shockwaves across the television fraternity. Her untimely death has sparked conversations within the industry and among viewers, as colleagues and fans struggle to come to terms with the loss.

According to reports, a death note addressed to her parents was recovered, in which Nandini reportedly spoke about being under pressure to get married despite not being mentally prepared for it. The note also mentioned that she had been battling depression and emotional distress due to other personal issues.

However, the police have not yet issued an official statement confirming the exact circumstances surrounding her death. Authorities have stated that details will be shared once the investigation progresses, and the contents of the note are currently being examined as part of the probe.

Meanwhile, attention has turned to Nandini’s recent work in the Tamil television serial Gowri. Reports suggest that her character in the show was part of a sequence involving the consumption of poison. While this has led to speculation online, officials have clarified that there is no established link between her on-screen role and the circumstances of her death.

At the time of her passing, Nandini was playing the lead role in Gowri, portraying a demanding dual character - Kanaka and Durga.

Who was Nandini CM?

Originally from Kottur, Nandini had been living in Bengaluru and had built a steady career in television. She appeared in several well-known Kannada serials in supporting roles, including Jeeva Hoovagide, Sangharsha, Madhumagalu, and Neenade Naa.

Over the years, she earned a reputation as a committed performer and was respected within the Kannada entertainment industry.

Nandini CM’s death has left the television community grieving the loss of a talented actor whose work connected with audiences. As the investigation continues, more clarity is awaited from the authorities.