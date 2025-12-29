Year-Ender 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma To Smriti Mandhana- Palash Muchhal, Celebs Divorces & Breakups That Shocked Fans

The year 2025 proved to be eventful in the entertainment industry, with several celebrity couples uniting while others parted ways. Here’s a look at the celebrity couples who called it quits this year, leaving their fans heartbroken.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma reportedly began dating in 2022 after meeting and working together on the sets of the Netflix anthology series Lust Stories 2, though they made their relationship public in 2023. The duo reportedly ended their relationship earlier this year after dating for over two years; however, neither has confirmed the reports.

Despite the breakup buzz, the two continue to follow each other on Instagram and still have photos together on their profiles, suggesting they remain on cordial terms.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag

Actress Celina Jaitly has announced her divorce from Austrian hotelier Peter Haag. She has also filed a case against him under the Domestic Violence Act, alleging domestic violence, cruelty, and manipulation. Celina is seeking damages of Rs 50 crore, along with additional compensation for loss of income and property.

Celina and Peter, an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, married in 2011. The couple has three sons: twins Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal

Music composer Palash Muchhal, who was engaged to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, confirmed their split earlier this year in December, stating that he is 'moving on' with his life.

The couple was set to marry on November 23, but the wedding was postponed after Smriti's father fell ill on the day of the ceremony. Shortly afterward, Palash was hospitalised due to viral symptoms and acidity issues.

Following the postponement, Palash's chats with a girl named Mary D’Costa went viral, in which he was seen exchanging flirty texts despite being engaged to Smriti, sparking cheating rumours.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin has reportedly ended his relationship with actress Dakota Johnson after eight years together.

The couple began dating in 2017 and made their first public appearance together in 2018. In 2024, reports suggested they were engaged, though an insider revealed they were 'in no rush to get married.'

Following the split, Chris was linked to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, while Dakota has reportedly been 'slowly dating' again and is happy, though details about her new partner remain unknown.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who got engaged in 2019, split earlier this year after nine years together. Their representatives stated that the two are amicably co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove. The couple had been together since 2016 and welcomed Daisy in August 2020.

The singer is currently dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck more than two years after the couple married in July 2022, citing 'irreconcilable differences.' They had two weddings that year: am intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, followed by a larger celebration with family and friends in Georgia in August.

The weddings marked their rekindled romance after first getting engaged in the early 2000s before calling it off.

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi broke up earlier this year, with Kushal confirming the split via an Instagram Story in June 2025. He revealed that they had parted ways five months earlier, in March 2025.

Reportedly, the two began dating in mid-2023 after meeting on the sets of their show Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got married in December 2020, and their divorce was granted by mutual consent in February 2025. However, as per reports, the couple had been living separately since June 2022.

Despite continuing to share photos and videos together, reports of their divorce first surfaced online in December 2024. Around the same time, Chahal was spotted with RJ Mahvash at a hotel, and their bond grabbed attention, with many wondering if there was more than just friendship between the two. Although both have denied being in a relationship and maintained that they are just friends.

Lataa Sabharwal and Sanjeev Seth

Actress Lataa Saberwal, best known for playing Akshara’s mother in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, announced her divorce from Sanjeev Seth on June 21 after 15 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed a son in 2013.

Interestingly, Sanjeev also played her husband on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Simple Kaul and Rahul Loomba

Actress Simple Kaul, best known for her work in shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Shararat, announced that she has parted ways with her husband, Rahul Loomba, after 15 years of marriage. The actress stated that the decision to separate was mutual.

Simple and Rahul tied the knot in 2010; however, she did not reveal the reason behind their split