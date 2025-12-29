 Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik-Ananya's Film Collects ₹23.75 Crore During Its Extended First Weekend
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is heading for a disastrous response at the box office. The film, in four days, has collected around Rs. 23.75 crore, which is surely a very disappointing number. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection | YouTube

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was one of the most anticipated films of the year. But, it looks like the average trailer and the not-so-impressive songs clearly failed to grab the attention of the audience.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri took an opening of Rs. 7.75 crore. It was a Christmas holiday release, so according to that the number was very disappointing. Later, on its second day, Friday, the movie showed a drop, and on Saturday and Sunday, there was no growth at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs. 23.75 crore in four days, during its extended first weekend. Well, it is surely a bas collection, and the movie is clearly heading for a disaster verdict.

For now, it looks like the film's lifetime collection can be around Rs. 35-40 crore.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Budget

According to reports, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is made on a budget of Rs. 90 crore. It looks like the film might not even collect half of its budget at the box office in India.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Affected By Dhurandhar?

One of the reasons that maybe Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri didn't work at the box office was the Dhurandhar storm. The Ranveer Singh starrer, even in its fourth week is collecting an excellent amount.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Reviews

However, we cannot ignore that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has received mostly negative reviews from the critics, and it has even failed to impress the audience.

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Even though the film is a visual treat for the die hard fans of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, but for those who are looking for meaningful wholesome entertainment, it's better to look elsewhere!"

