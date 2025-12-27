Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Will Kartik-Ananya Starrer Show A Jump On Saturday?

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri | YouTube

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri took a slow start at the box office. The movie was released on Christmas, but it only collected Rs. 7. 75 crore, which is a strictly average amount. On its second day, Friday, the film showed a drop and collected Rs. 5.25 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri collected Rs. 13 crore in two days, which is a disappointing number. Now, all eyes are on Saturday and Sunday's collection.

It is expected that, maybe on Saturday, the film will show a slight growth at the box office. As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 6 crore on its third day. If the footfalls are better during the night shows, then the collection can be more than Rs. 6 crore.

The collections of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri are clearly not up to the mark. The film should have taken an opening of Rs. 15-20 crore, but that didn't happen.

One cannot ignore that the Dhurandhar storm at the box office has affected Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. However, even the negative reviews and poor word of mouth have affected the collection of the film.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Budget

According to reports, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is made on a budget of Rs. 90 crore. Well, the movie needs a miraculous jump at the box office to become a hit.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Review

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has mostly received negative reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Even though the film is a visual treat for the die hard fans of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, but for those who are looking for meaningful wholesome entertainment, it's better to look elsewhere!"