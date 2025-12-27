 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 27: Tulsi & Mihir Were About To Meet, But...
From Vaishnavi getting her design book back to Noina stopping Mihir from meeting Tulsi, today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was very interesting.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 11:35 PM IST
article-image
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 27: Today's episode starts with Vaishanvi and the other girls going to Mihir's hotel to get the design book back. Tulsi gets upset to know that they went without informing her. At the hotel, Vaishanvi and the other girls are trying to explain to the receptionist that they are there to meet people from Mumbai. But the receptionist says that she cannot reveal details about their guests.

While they are doing the argument with the receptionist, Vaishnavi sees her book in Parth's hands, and goes towards him. All of them meet Parth, and take the book from him, and shout at him for stealing it. Later, Parth explains that he wants to buy the designs. But, Vaishnavi reveals that she doesn't want to sell it, and the designs have copyright, so he cannot copy them.

Meanwhile, Tulsi comes to the hotel, and she and Mihir are on the same floor. They both feel something unique, but they don't meet each other. Later, Tulsi meets the girls, and then they go to Amba Niwas.

Parth calls everyone in the room and reveals that the designs have copyright on them, so they cannot use them. Rithik gets angry at Mitali and shouts at her, as she has already sent the designs to Mumbai, and the investors have loved it. Parth reveals that the girls were supposed to go to a mela (fair).

Mihir tells everyone that they should go to the mela, meet the girls, and try to buy the designs. When they reach the mela, Mihir tells everyone that only he will go and talk to the girls. Mihir meets the girls and explains to them that he requires the designs, and he is ready to pay them. Vaishnavi tells him that he needs to talk to their Kaki (Tulsi); if she agrees, then only they can sell the designs. So, Mihir says that he will wait for their Kaki and meet her.

While Tulsi is coming to the stall, Noina sees her and realises that Baa's haveli is in Anjar, and Tulsi stays there. Tulsi and Mihir are about to meet, but Noina comes in between and takes Mihir away from there.

Later, it is revealed that while Tulsi was coming towards the stall, Noina had sent a small child, who lied to Tulsi that a woman was eagerly waiting to meet her at the main gate. So, Tulsi goes with the child, and meanwhile, Noina comes and tells Mihir that their flight is preponed so they have to leave.

In the car, Noina looks worried, but she tries to keep the atmosphere normal. Mihir asks her what they will answer the investors, so Noina says that she will manage it.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.

