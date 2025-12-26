Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 26: Mihir Gets Angry At Mitali For Stealing Vaishnavi's Designs

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 26 | Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 26: Today's episode starts with Mihir taunting Noina about Mitali stealing Vaishnavi's designs. He tells her that it is because of her parvarish (upbringing) that Mitali stole designs of a poor girl. Later, Noina tries to be romantic with Mihir, but he reminds her that whatever happened six years ago on that night was because he was drunk. He tells Noina that, as promised, he will get married to her, but he will never be able to love her.

During the dinner at the hotel, Mihir gets upset with Mitali for stealing Vaishnavi's design. Mitali says that whatever she did was for the business. So, Rithik tells her that stealing someone else's designs is not right, and he shouts at Mitali. Mihir tells Parth to return the designs to Vaishnavi. But Mitali reveals that she has already sent the designs to Ranvijay. So, Rithik gets angrier.

At Amba Niwas, Tulsi comes and tells Aarti to eat food, but she says she doesn't want to. Tulsi tries to make the atmosphere light by saying that the guy Aarti was going to get married to looked like a monkey, and later, all the girls start making fun of him. While joking, Tulsi makes Aarti eat food, and later tells her to take care of herself and remember that no one can break her just because she is a girl.

After Tulsi leaves the room, Vaishnavi tells the girls that she will go to the hotel where Mihir and others are staying, and try to find her book, which has designs in it.

In Mumbai, Vrinda is seen doing Tulsi plant's pooja, and Angad, while looking at her, remembers his mother Tulsi. He tells Vrinda that he is very upset that he can't find his mother, and his kids have also not met their grandmother.

While he is leaving the chawl, he bumps into a small girl, and later it is revealed that it is the cross-promotion of Star Plus' new show Shehzaadi Hai Tu Dil Ki.

Later, Dhaval bhai comes to meet Tulsi and says that his seniors have loved their work, and they want to work with her. He also asks her about the competition in Mumbai, and Tulsi says that she has already told him that she can't go for it.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.