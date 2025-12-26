 TRP Week 50: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Dethrones Anupamaa; YRKKH & Laughter Chefs 3 Sees Sharp Fall
HomeEntertainmentTRP Week 50: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Dethrones Anupamaa; YRKKH & Laughter Chefs 3 Sees Sharp Fall

TRP Week 50: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Dethrones Anupamaa; YRKKH & Laughter Chefs 3 Sees Sharp Fall

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has delivered a surprise on the Week 50 TRP chart, jumping from the third spot last week to claim the No. 1 position. Overtaking Anupamaa, the show's sudden rise has reshuffled the rankings as Mihir & Noina's affair storyline takes center stage.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
TRP Week 50 |

The Week 50 TRP chart is out, and it brings major changes in television rankings. Star Plus' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has won viewers’ hearts with its Mihir–Tulsi–Noina storyline, securing the No. 1 spot. Last week, Bigg Boss 19 topped the chart, followed by Anupama in second place. This week, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has surpassed Anupama to claim the top position.

Anupamaa once again secured the second position, while Tum Se Tum Tak showed an impressive jump from No. 5 to No. 3. Vasudha claimed the fourth spot, followed by Ganga Maa Ki Betiyaan, which completed the Top 5 for Week 50. Overall, these shows witnessed a notable rise in their TRP ratings.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah climbed from seventh to sixth place this week, with Udne Ki Aasha following at No. 7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai saw a sharp decline, slipping to the eighth position, while Laughter Chefs 3 dropped to No. 9. The Top 10 list was rounded off by Aarti Anjali Awasthi at the tenth spot.

Week 50 TRP Report: Top 10 Shows

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Anupmaa

3. Tum Se Tum Tak

4. Vasudha

5. Ganga Maa Ki Betiyaan

6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

7. Udne Ki Aasha

8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

9. Laughter Chefs 3

10. Aarti Anjali Awasthi

The coming week is expected to bring further changes to the TRP chart. Naagin 7 is set to premiere on Colors TV on December 27, and the show has already generated significant buzz. With high expectations surrounding its launch, it remains to be seen whether Naagin 7 can shake up the rankings and impact viewership.

