Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 50: Parth Samthaan & TMKOC's Dilip Joshi See Significant Rise, Others Maintain Their Spot

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 50

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 50: The Week 50 report of the most buzzworthy TV actors is out, and this week’s chart has seen some notable changes. Gaurav Khanna, who was at the top of the list previously, is now absent from the rankings.

Topping the list this week is Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, who continues to impress audiences with her charisma and screen presence. In the second position is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Samridhii Shukla, maintaining her strong fan following.

Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Parth Samthaan has seen a significant rise in popularity, moving from the 4th position last week to the 3rd spot in Week 50. Experts predict that he is likely to remain in the Top 5 in the coming weeks as well.

The 4th position is claimed by YRKKH lead actor Rohit Purohit, who has experienced a notable surge in popularity in recent weeks. Completing the Top 5 is Tejasswi Prakash, whose growing fan base has been further boosted by her appearances in Laughter Chefs Season 3.

Following them, Karan Kundrra takes the 6th spot, while Ayesha Singh secures the 7th position. Vivian Dsena has retained his 8th place, and Smriti Irani of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has climbed up to the 9th position.

Rounding off the Top 10 is Dilip Joshi, the lead actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, maintaining his consistent presence in the popularity charts.

Top 10 Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 50

