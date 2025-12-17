 Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 50: Parth Samthaan & TMKOC's Dilip Joshi See Significant Rise, Others Maintain Their Spot
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMost Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 50: Parth Samthaan & TMKOC's Dilip Joshi See Significant Rise, Others Maintain Their Spot

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 50: Parth Samthaan & TMKOC's Dilip Joshi See Significant Rise, Others Maintain Their Spot

Rupali Ganguly tops the Week 50 list of most buzzworthy Hindi TV actors, while several familiar faces see shifts in their rankings. Rising stars like Parth Samthaan and Tejasswi Prakash continue to make their mark this week as well.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 50 | Instagram

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 50: The Week 50 report of the most buzzworthy TV actors is out, and this week’s chart has seen some notable changes. Gaurav Khanna, who was at the top of the list previously, is now absent from the rankings.

Topping the list this week is Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, who continues to impress audiences with her charisma and screen presence. In the second position is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Samridhii Shukla, maintaining her strong fan following.

Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Parth Samthaan has seen a significant rise in popularity, moving from the 4th position last week to the 3rd spot in Week 50. Experts predict that he is likely to remain in the Top 5 in the coming weeks as well.

Read Also
Top TV Shows Of 2025: From Anupama To CID 2 To TMKOC, Here's The Year's Most Popular Shows
article-image

The 4th position is claimed by YRKKH lead actor Rohit Purohit, who has experienced a notable surge in popularity in recent weeks. Completing the Top 5 is Tejasswi Prakash, whose growing fan base has been further boosted by her appearances in Laughter Chefs Season 3.

FPJ Shorts
Telangana: Class 4 Student Dies By Suicide At Home In Hyderabad; Investigation Underway
Telangana: Class 4 Student Dies By Suicide At Home In Hyderabad; Investigation Underway
'We Will Take Revenge': 3 Schools In Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway
'We Will Take Revenge': 3 Schools In Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway
Karnataka: 24-Year-Old Woman Preparing For Competitive Exams Dies By Suicide By Jumping Onto Railway Track Amid Recruitment Delays
Karnataka: 24-Year-Old Woman Preparing For Competitive Exams Dies By Suicide By Jumping Onto Railway Track Amid Recruitment Delays
Who Is Prashant Veer? Son Of School Teacher Earning ₹10-15k Bags Whopping ₹14.20 Crore Deal From CSK At IPL 2026 Auction
Who Is Prashant Veer? Son Of School Teacher Earning ₹10-15k Bags Whopping ₹14.20 Crore Deal From CSK At IPL 2026 Auction

Following them, Karan Kundrra takes the 6th spot, while Ayesha Singh secures the 7th position. Vivian Dsena has retained his 8th place, and Smriti Irani of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has climbed up to the 9th position.

Rounding off the Top 10 is Dilip Joshi, the lead actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, maintaining his consistent presence in the popularity charts.

Top 10 Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 50

Rupali Ganguly

Samridhii Shukla

Parth Samthaan

Rohit Purohit

Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra

Ayesha Singh

Vivian Dsena

Smriti Irani

Dilip Joshi

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Deny Baseless & Motivated Allegations': Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra React To Reports Of Being...

'We Deny Baseless & Motivated Allegations': Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra React To Reports Of Being...

Mumbai Parking Row: 'I Feel Unsafe As Culprit Still Not Arrested,' TV Actor Anuj Sachdeva Reveals...

Mumbai Parking Row: 'I Feel Unsafe As Culprit Still Not Arrested,' TV Actor Anuj Sachdeva Reveals...

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 50: Parth Samthaan & TMKOC's Dilip Joshi See Significant...

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 50: Parth Samthaan & TMKOC's Dilip Joshi See Significant...

'Aditya Dhar, I Have No Words...': Preity Zinta Says Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Is 'Love Letter To...

'Aditya Dhar, I Have No Words...': Preity Zinta Says Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Is 'Love Letter To...

Dino Morea's Pens Emotional Note As His Father Passes Away; Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora & Others...

Dino Morea's Pens Emotional Note As His Father Passes Away; Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora & Others...