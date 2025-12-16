Top TV Shows Of 2025: From Anupama To CID 2 To TMKOC, Here's The Year's Most Popular Shows

Top TV Shows Of 2025 |

As 2025 draws to a close, and we inch closer to the New Year, let’s take a look at the television shows that dominated the small screen this year. From the highest TRP-gainers to the shows that lagged behind, here's a roundup of the top TV performers of 2025.

Top TV Shows Of 2025

Anupamaa

Anupamaa has emerged as one of the most loved TV shows of the year. It has consistently remained among the top-rated shows in TRP charts for several weeks. Even amidst numerous premiere and finale episodes of other shows, Anupamaa has managed to retain its charm without any dip in ratings.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Fans were thrilled when the makers announced Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. With all the original cast members returning, the show maintained strong TRP ratings. Recently, KSBKBT 2 saw a further rise in TRPs as the storyline showcased Noina and Mihir’s affair.

Laughter Chefs Season 3

Laughter Chefs Season 3 has been released in November. The show instantly gained the popularity and is expected to see a rise as the year comes to end. The finale of the show is expected to happen around late January or February, 2024.

Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha is a popular TV show that follows the inspiring journey of Aasha, a young woman determined to chase her dreams despite societal pressures. Its heartfelt storytelling and strong performances have earned it a loyal fanbase, making it one of the well-loved shows on television.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has had its honest fan base since generations. Armaan and Abhira's love story has impressed the fans and the show is maintaining its spot in the Top 10 chart list.

Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 recently concluded with its grand finale. This season became highly popular due to its mix of drama, romance, and intense confrontations. With Gaurav Khanna emerging as the season’s winner, he also became the most talked-about celebrity in the week following the finale.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has remained one of India’s most beloved and long-running TV shows. Known for its humorous take on everyday life, social issues, and strong family values, the show has consistently attracted high TRPs. Its relatable characters and lighthearted storytelling have earned it a loyal fanbase.

Rise And Fall

Rise And Fall, a new show in 2025, quickly carved its space in the television landscape with its gripping format and engaging challenges. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the show kept viewers hooked week after week. In the finale, Arjun Bijlani emerged victorious winner.

CID 2

CID 2 returned in December 2024 after a six‑year gap with the iconic trio of ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet and Daya, sparking huge excitement among fans. The show quickly gained popularity thanks to its nostalgic storyline. As 2025 comes to a close, CID 2 also wraps up, setting the stage for the much-anticipated third season.

Tumse Tum Tak

Tumse Tum Tak is a romantic drama that has captured the audience’s attention with its heartfelt storyline. The show stars Sharad Kelkar as Aryavardhan, a successful and mature businessman, and Niharika Chouksey as Anu Sharma, a spirited young woman from a modest background.