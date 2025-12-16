Kapil Sharma's Real-Life Wife Ginni Chatrath Makes Her Big Screen Debut With Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2; Her Cameo Goes Viral - Watch Video

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 | Instagram

Kapil Sharma starrer Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was released on December 12, 2025. The film received mixed reviews from the critics, but due to the Dhurandhar storm, the movie failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, a scene from KKPK2 has been leaked online, in which we get to see Kapil's real-life wife, Ginni Chatrath.

Ginni has a cameo in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, and she comes during the climax of the film. It is a hilarious scene between Ginni and Kapil. Check out the video below...

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Cast

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 features four female leads, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati and Ayesha Khan. The movie also features Manjot Singh and the late veteran actor Asrani.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has become a disaster at the box office. The movie in four days has collected Rs. 8.15 crore, which is surely a disappointing number.

Let's wait and watch whether the Cinema Day on Tuesday will help the film to get a boost at the box office or not.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Budget

According to some media reports, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was made on a budget of Rs. 30-35 crore. So, if we look at the collection and the budget, it is a disaster at the box office.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Reviews

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 received mixed reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "For all those wanting to see a clean and decent film that’s devoid of abusive language and also promises squeaky clean fun, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 should be your go-to film this weekend."

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4

Meanwhile, Kapil is gearing up for the fourth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 20, 2025. The first episode of the show will feature none other than our very own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra.