Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 & Sholay The Final Cut Box Office Collection Day 1: Both Films Fail To Survive The Dhurandhar Storm

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 & Sholay The Final Cut Box Office Collection |

This week, two Hindi films were released in theatres: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Sholay The Final Cut. While the former is a sequel, the latter has been re-released with some unseen scenes. But both movies have failed to survive the Dhurandhar storm at the box office.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Kapil Sharma starrer Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has taken a low opening at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film on its first day has collected Rs. 1.75 crore, which is surely a disappointing number.

When in 2015, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon was released, it had minted Rs. 10.2 crore on its first day. So, the sequel has opened to a very low number compared to its first part.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, some reports claim that Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has been made on a budget of Rs. 35 crore.

It is a mid-budget film, but clearly, it needs to show a miraculous jump at the box office to become a hit. So, let's wait and watch what will be the collection of the movie on Saturday and Sunday.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Reviews

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "For all those wanting to see a clean and decent film that’s devoid of abusive language and also promises squeaky clean fun, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 should be your go-to film this weekend."

Sholay The Final Cut Box Office Collection Day 1

Sholay is a film that has been re-released a few times earlier as well. But, this was it was supposed to be different as the makers have added the unseen scenes in the movie. However, the film has taken a very disappointing opening with a collection of approximately Rs. 30 lakh. But, we cannot ignore that the film has received very few screens.