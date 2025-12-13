 Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 & Sholay The Final Cut Box Office Collection Day 1: Both Films Fail To Survive The Dhurandhar Storm
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 & Sholay The Final Cut Box Office Collection Day 1: Both Films Fail To Survive The Dhurandhar Storm

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 & Sholay The Final Cut Box Office Collection Day 1: Both Films Fail To Survive The Dhurandhar Storm

This week, two Hindi films were released in theatres: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Sholay The Final Cut. While the former is a sequel, the latter has been re-released with some unseen scenes. But both movies have failed to survive the Dhurandhar storm at the box office.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 & Sholay The Final Cut Box Office Collection |

This week, two Hindi films were released in theatres: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Sholay The Final Cut. While the former is a sequel, the latter has been re-released with some unseen scenes. But both movies have failed to survive the Dhurandhar storm at the box office.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Kapil Sharma starrer Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has taken a low opening at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film on its first day has collected Rs. 1.75 crore, which is surely a disappointing number.

When in 2015, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon was released, it had minted Rs. 10.2 crore on its first day. So, the sequel has opened to a very low number compared to its first part.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: 4 Bridges & Underpasses To Come Up On NH-848 To Ease Nagpur Traffic Snarls On Samruddhi Mahamarg
Maharashtra: 4 Bridges & Underpasses To Come Up On NH-848 To Ease Nagpur Traffic Snarls On Samruddhi Mahamarg
PNB Housing Finance Approves The Appointment Of Ajai Kumar Shukla As The Managing Director & CEO
PNB Housing Finance Approves The Appointment Of Ajai Kumar Shukla As The Managing Director & CEO
VIDEO: Young Fan Holds 'Save Indian Football' Placard In Kolkata As Lionel Messi Arrives For GOAT India Tour 2025
VIDEO: Young Fan Holds 'Save Indian Football' Placard In Kolkata As Lionel Messi Arrives For GOAT India Tour 2025
PM Modi's Oman Visit To Focus On Economic Partnership & Defence Ties
PM Modi's Oman Visit To Focus On Economic Partnership & Defence Ties

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, some reports claim that Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has been made on a budget of Rs. 35 crore.

Read Also
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Review: The Kapil Sharma Starrer Is All About Multiplication Of Love &...
article-image

It is a mid-budget film, but clearly, it needs to show a miraculous jump at the box office to become a hit. So, let's wait and watch what will be the collection of the movie on Saturday and Sunday.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Reviews

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "For all those wanting to see a clean and decent film that’s devoid of abusive language and also promises squeaky clean fun, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 should be your go-to film this weekend."

Read Also
Sholay The Final Cut X Review: Netizens Get Nostalgic Watching Big B & Dharmendra's Classic, Call It...
article-image

Sholay The Final Cut Box Office Collection Day 1

Sholay is a film that has been re-released a few times earlier as well. But, this was it was supposed to be different as the makers have added the unseen scenes in the movie. However, the film has taken a very disappointing opening with a collection of approximately Rs. 30 lakh. But, we cannot ignore that the film has received very few screens.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh Starrer Starts Week 2 With A Bang, All Set To...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh Starrer Starts Week 2 With A Bang, All Set To...

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Down In Kolkata As Lionel Messi Lands For 'GOAT India Tour 2025'

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Down In Kolkata As Lionel Messi Lands For 'GOAT India Tour 2025'

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 12: Devastated Tulsi Leaves Shantiniketan...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 12: Devastated Tulsi Leaves Shantiniketan...

Did Akshaye Khanna Express 'Gratitude' After Receiving Praise For His Role As Rehman Dakait In...

Did Akshaye Khanna Express 'Gratitude' After Receiving Praise For His Role As Rehman Dakait In...

NHRC Issues Notice To Maharashtra DGP & Chief Secretary Over Drug-Abuse Concerns At Sunburn Festival...

NHRC Issues Notice To Maharashtra DGP & Chief Secretary Over Drug-Abuse Concerns At Sunburn Festival...