Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Review: The Kapil Sharma Starrer Is All About Multiplication Of Love & Division Of Sanity!

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Review | Instagram

Title: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Director: Anukalp Goswami

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, (the late) Asrani ji, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma, Sushant Singh, Jamie Lever, Smita Jaykar, Supriya Shukla

Where: In theatres

Rating: 3 Stars

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Review: With the year 2025 almost coming to an end, will the Kapil Sharma starrer serve as a smilingly fitting tribute, let's find out.

The film, which starts off with a tribute to the legendary (late) actor Asrani ji, introduces (commentary voiceover by the inimitable Navjyot Singh Sidhu) the Bhopal based Mohan Sharma (Kapil Sharma) running on the railway tracks… as if to save his life from a lady with a garland in her hands! This is followed by a flashback highlighting the flow of events which has led to Mohan’s present situation.

Mohan Sharma is a happy go lucky man, who becomes a victim of circumstances and lands up marrying three ladies on different occasions.

These three ladies are Meera (Tridha Choudhary), Jenny (Parul Gulati) and Ruhi (Ayesha Khan). Even though Mohan marries these three ladies, he is head over heels in love with Sanya (Hira Warina) with whom he wants to spend the rest of his life with. Since Meera, Jenny and Ruhi happen to be Hindu, Christian and Muslim respectively, our man becomes Mohan for Meera, Mehmood for Ruhi and Michael for Jenny.

Amid all the chaos, will Mohan be able to do justice to his three wives, does he manage to marry his ‘OG’ ladylove Sanya and what is the ultimate resultant of this ‘K-aos’ (chaos) is what forms the rest of the film.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Review: Actors' performance

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 truly and rightfully belongs to Kapil Sharma, who pulls yet another rabbit out of his hat. Those who have seen the first part (Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon) may not find any novelty or ‘nayaapan’ in the second part. But, we advise you to watch the film with a clean ‘slate’ of mind, for you to enjoy it thoroughly.

Seems like Kapil Sharma has been a regular at the gym working out. No wonder he carries the film convincingly on his ‘shoulders’. Besides Kapil, there is Manjot Singh, who shines with his endearing screen presence in his role of Harbir Singh Hubby.

As for the ladies, while Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati and Ayesha Khan impress in their roles, Hira Warina does struggle esp. during emotional scenes. Veteran actors Vipin Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra and Smita Jayakar flawlessly mould themselves in their respective roles. One does wish Sushant Singh and Jamie Lever’s characters could have mellowed down a bit. The surprise of the film is a cameo by Ginni Kapil Sharma- the real life wife of Kapil Sharma. The late Asrani ji is a delight to watch in the role of a multi linguistic father.

As for Anukalp Goswami, he does a good job with direction, storyline and screenplay… all three being simple and lucid. One does feel the need for more one liners and punches considering it's a Kapil Sharma film. Since Anukalp fit the film’s second part along with its characters into the ‘tried-and-tested’ mould of the first part, many may feel about him not bringing anything new to the table.

The film’s cinematography (Ravi Yadav) and editing (Hussain A Burmawala) are ok. For the lack of a hit track, the film’s music (Yo Yo Honey Singh, DigV, Yug Bhusal, Parikshit & Nishadh) fails to leave an impression. Ditto for the background music (Parikshit Sharma, Nishadh Chandra).