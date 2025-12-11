'Waiting For His Reviews': Allu Arjun Spotted Watching Dhurandhar Amid Hrithik Roshan's Controversial Remark- VIDEO

Allu Arjun | Instagram

We hope the same thing does not happen at the theater as it did last time when Allu Arjun visited. A video is going viral on social media showing the actor at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad, where he extended his best wishes to the Mowgli team.

As per Gulte's report, Allu Arjun is currently watching Dhurandhar in the theater. The actor was seen wearing a checkered shirt paired with a white vest. He greeted the Mowgli team ahead of his Dhurandhar screening. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Allu's review of Dhurandhar.

Icon Star @alluarjun sent his best wishes to the Mowgli team and met the Court team in person to congratulate them. He is now at AMB Cinemas watching Dhurandhar.



As always, #AlluArjun stands by good cinema and continues to encourage quality filmmaking.❤️ pic.twitter.com/KaHUhRKsAS pic.twitter.com/bDBsB7HTNE — Euphoria. (@euphoriaIcon) December 11, 2025

Waiting for his reviews 🤗 — iconR🅰️🅰️hul🐉 (@iconrahul04) December 11, 2025

Recently, many actors have shared their reviews of Dhurandhar after watching it in theaters. Hrithik’s review, in particular, has left everyone talking. He took to Instagram to write, "Loved the storytelling. It's cinema. I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world (sic)."

Hrithik Roshan | Instagram

Even though Hrithik might not be entirely happy with Dhurandhar, other filmmakers seem to have appreciated the acting and plot. Karan Johar wrote, "Outstanding!!!!! Much respect for Aditya Dhar Ranveer Singh Shashwat Sachdeva (my favourite @ranveersingh performance). Congratulations to entire cast and crew and to @officialjiostudios (sic)."

Dhurandhar | Instagram

Farhan Akhtar penned his review, saying, "Shout out to team Dhurandhar on creating a highly immersive cinematic experience.. great performances and surefooted story telling...kudos (sic)."

Dhurandhar | Instagram

After watching the movie, Akshay Kumar took to X to write the review on December 10, saying, "Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it Aditya Dhar. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves (sic)."

Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms . We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 10, 2025

Dhurandhar is currently available to watch at theaters near you. And, as per Economic Times report, the movie will be making its debut on Netflix on January 30, 2026.