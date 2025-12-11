 'Waiting For His Reviews': Allu Arjun Spotted Watching Dhurandhar Amid Hrithik Roshan's Controversial Remark- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Waiting For His Reviews': Allu Arjun Spotted Watching Dhurandhar Amid Hrithik Roshan's Controversial Remark- VIDEO

'Waiting For His Reviews': Allu Arjun Spotted Watching Dhurandhar Amid Hrithik Roshan's Controversial Remark- VIDEO

Allu Arjun was spotted at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad, watching Dhurandhar and greeting the Mowgli team. Fans are eagerly waiting to hear his thoughts on the film. While Hrithik shared mixed feelings, praising storytelling but critiquing the political point of view of the movie.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Allu Arjun | Instagram

We hope the same thing does not happen at the theater as it did last time when Allu Arjun visited. A video is going viral on social media showing the actor at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad, where he extended his best wishes to the Mowgli team.

As per Gulte's report, Allu Arjun is currently watching Dhurandhar in the theater. The actor was seen wearing a checkered shirt paired with a white vest. He greeted the Mowgli team ahead of his Dhurandhar screening. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Allu's review of Dhurandhar.

Recently, many actors have shared their reviews of Dhurandhar after watching it in theaters. Hrithik’s review, in particular, has left everyone talking. He took to Instagram to write, "Loved the storytelling. It's cinema. I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world (sic)."

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan | Instagram

Even though Hrithik might not be entirely happy with Dhurandhar, other filmmakers seem to have appreciated the acting and plot. Karan Johar wrote, "Outstanding!!!!! Much respect for Aditya Dhar Ranveer Singh Shashwat Sachdeva (my favourite @ranveersingh performance). Congratulations to entire cast and crew and to @officialjiostudios (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Speaks To US President Donald Trump, Discusses Regional & International Developments
PM Modi Speaks To US President Donald Trump, Discusses Regional & International Developments
TRP Week 48: Anupamaa Holds The Top Spot, While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Faces A Steep Decline
TRP Week 48: Anupamaa Holds The Top Spot, While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Faces A Steep Decline
IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: Yuvraj Singh Gives Team Talk, Shares Candid Moments With Gambhir, Hardik In Mullanpur
IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: Yuvraj Singh Gives Team Talk, Shares Candid Moments With Gambhir, Hardik In Mullanpur
Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests Wanted Accused For Duping Citizens With Fake Allotment Letters In Multi-Crore MHADA Flat Scam
Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests Wanted Accused For Duping Citizens With Fake Allotment Letters In Multi-Crore MHADA Flat Scam
Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar | Instagram

Farhan Akhtar penned his review, saying, "Shout out to team Dhurandhar on creating a highly immersive cinematic experience.. great performances and surefooted story telling...kudos (sic)."

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar | Instagram

After watching the movie, Akshay Kumar took to X to write the review on December 10, saying, "Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it Aditya Dhar. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves (sic)."

Dhurandhar is currently available to watch at theaters near you. And, as per Economic Times report, the movie will be making its debut on Netflix on January 30, 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TRP Week 48: Anupamaa Holds The Top Spot, While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Faces A Steep Decline

TRP Week 48: Anupamaa Holds The Top Spot, While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Faces A Steep Decline

'Waiting For His Reviews': Allu Arjun Spotted Watching Dhurandhar Amid Hrithik Roshan's...

'Waiting For His Reviews': Allu Arjun Spotted Watching Dhurandhar Amid Hrithik Roshan's...

'Video You All Didn't See': Tanya Mittal Finally Shares Diwali Clip She Avoided To Watch In Bigg...

'Video You All Didn't See': Tanya Mittal Finally Shares Diwali Clip She Avoided To Watch In Bigg...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 11: Abir Secretly Visiting Kiara Creates Chaos...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 11: Abir Secretly Visiting Kiara Creates Chaos...

Did Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At South Indian Film Producer Naga Vamsi Over Dhurandhar Success?

Did Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At South Indian Film Producer Naga Vamsi Over Dhurandhar Success?