 Did Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At South Indian Film Producer Naga Vamsi Over Dhurandhar Success?
A tweet of filmmaker Siddharth Anand has gone viral on social media, in which he seems to have taken a dig at South Indian film producer Naga Vamsi over the success of Dhurandhar. However, a Reddit post claims that the King filmmaker later deleted the tweet. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
Vamsi / Dhurandhar Still / Siddharth Anand

The success of Dhurandhar has come as a sigh of relief for Bollywood, as box office-wise, 2025 has not been a great year for the Hindi film industry. A tweet of director Siddharth Anand has gone viral on social media, in which he seems to have taken a dig at South Indian film producer Naga Vamsi over the success of Dhurandhar. However, a Reddit user, who has shared the screenshot of the tweet, claims that the King director has deleted it.

The screenshot shows that an X user tweeted Vamsi's picture and wrote, "Where is this guy?" So, Siddharth replied to the tweet, "Somewhere not getting sleep."

Siddharth Anand Praises Dhurandhar

A few of days ago, Siddharth had tweeted about Dhurandhar, and praised the movie. He wrote, "DHURANDHAR is nasha. It stays for long with you. It doesn’t leave you. You crave for wanting more. It is a prime example of EVERY damn department performing to their peak! How! How? Because the director @AdityaDharFilms propelled all of them with his conviction. And his passion. Which shows in every frame. There are some scenes that are executed like a seasoned maestro. Each performance, all of them, have just submitted and allowed their best to be extracted. I’m going to go again. And i don’t remember wanting to see a film again in the theatres for years.. so happy!! Kudos team DHURANDHAR! (sic)."

Why Is Naga Vamsi Getting Trolled After Dhurandhar's Success?

For the uninitiated, last year, during a roundtable interview with Galatta Plus, Naga Vamsi had told Boney Kapoor, “This might sound harsh, but we South Indians have changed the way you look at cinema — even for Bollywood. Because you guys were stuck in making films for Bandra and Juhu. But now, with films like RRR, Baahubali, Animal, and Jawan. These have kind of changed your version."

After Boney gave him a befitting reply, Vamsi said, "We just rediscovered Hindi cinema because of these mass, huge event films."

Last year, when the video of the roundtable had gone viral, Vamsi was trolled for insulting a senior producer like Boney Kapoor.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, talking about Dhurandhar, the film has doing very well at the box office. In six days, it has collected Rs. 180.25 crore, which is a fantastic amount. In seven days, the movie will easily enter the Rs. 200 crore club.

