'Insta Password With Saba Azad, Twitter Password With Kangana Ranaut': Memes On Hrithik Roshan's Posts About Dhurandhar Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Hrithik Roshan has become the talk of the town for his posts about Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. While in one post he praised the film, but questioned politics in it, in another post he just praised the movie and the actors. Netizens are sharing hilarious memes about Hrithik's posts.

A netizen tweeted, "These posts prove that Hrithik's Insta password is with Saba Azad and his twitter password is still with Kangana Ranaut (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "It may be Saba Azad or Hrithik Roshan might have two personalities, one for Instagram and one for Twitter. Who knows? Just like his two thumbs (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

These posts prove that Hrithik's Insta password is with Saba Azad and his twitter password is still with Kangana Ranaut pic.twitter.com/gec8PaJvLV — InGenious 2.0 (@Bees_Kut) December 11, 2025

It may be Saba Azad or Hrithik Roshan might have two personalities, one for Instagram and one for Twitter. Who knows?

Just like his two thumbs#Dhurandhar2 #AdityaDhar #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/8p9SFBB7p7 — Hetansh Desai (@hetanshdesai) December 11, 2025

Hrithik Roshan's Posts On Dhurandhar

On Wednesday, Hrithik on his Instagram story praised Dhurandhar, but he also wrote, "I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world." And this statement of the actor didn't go down well with the netizens.

On Thursday, Hrithik shared a tweet praising the film and the actors. He tweeted, "Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @bolbedibol what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2 !!! (sic)."

Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace,… — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 11, 2025

Hrithik has not yet shared any statement about the backlash that he is facing on social media.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, amid all the controversies, Dhurandhar is performing wonderfully at the box office. In six days, the film has collected Rs. 180.25 crore.