'Still Can't Get Dhurandhar Out of My Mind': Hrithik Roshan Praises Ranveer Singh's Film After Facing Backlash For His 'Politics' Post

Hrithik Roshan Praises Dhurandhar | Instagram

Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday shared an Instagram story, in which he praised Dhurandhar, but also wrote that he 'may disagree with the politics of it'. The actor faced a lot of backlash for his post, and on Thursday, he shared another Instagram story, in which he praised the film and the actors.

The War 2 actor wrote, "Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @rakeshbedi what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2 !!! (sic)."

'I May Disagree With The Politics Of It': Hrithik Roshan

In his post, which he had shared on Wednesday, Hrithik wrote, "I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control,spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema. I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing (sic)."

Hrithik Roshan Faces Backlash For His Dhurandhar Post

Hrithik in his Instagram story wrote, "I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world." And this statement of the actor didn't go down well with netizens and they started trolling him on social media. Check out the tweets below...

Hritik dimwit roshan has posted a half hearted acknowledgement of #Dhurandhar stating he disagrees with the politics of it 😂😂. This m0r0n sits in his posh bungalow and is literally trivialising the pain of innocent lives harmed repeatedly by P0rkistan terr0r pic.twitter.com/JlJFV7lWse — Dreamcatcher (@avantika213) December 10, 2025

Meet @iHrithik who



> Organises Beef and liquor parties on his Ram Navami occasion shows.



> 's girlfriend Saba Azad participates in Anti Indian JNU protests



> Never raise 'politics' remarks for movies like Haider, Raazi, or YRF spy movies.



Now raising concern on #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/M4hflcrEyS — Chota Don (@choga_don) December 10, 2025

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has been performing very well at the box office in six days, the movie has minted Rs. 180 crore.