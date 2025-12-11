 'Still Can't Get Dhurandhar Out of My Mind': Hrithik Roshan Praises Ranveer Singh's Film After Facing Backlash For His 'Politics' Post
'Still Can't Get Dhurandhar Out of My Mind': Hrithik Roshan Praises Ranveer Singh's Film After Facing Backlash For His 'Politics' Post

After facing backlash for his 'may disagree with the politics of it' post, Hrithik Roshan shared another Instagram story, in which he praised Dhurandhar and the actors of the film.

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Hrithik Roshan Praises Dhurandhar | Instagram

Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday shared an Instagram story, in which he praised Dhurandhar, but also wrote that he 'may disagree with the politics of it'. The actor faced a lot of backlash for his post, and on Thursday, he shared another Instagram story, in which he praised the film and the actors.

The War 2 actor wrote, "Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @rakeshbedi what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2 !!! (sic)."

'I May Disagree With The Politics Of It': Hrithik Roshan

In his post, which he had shared on Wednesday, Hrithik wrote, "I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control,spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema. I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing (sic)."

Hrithik Roshan Faces Backlash For His Dhurandhar Post

Hrithik in his Instagram story wrote, "I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world." And this statement of the actor didn't go down well with netizens and they started trolling him on social media. Check out the tweets below...

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has been performing very well at the box office in six days, the movie has minted Rs. 180 crore.

