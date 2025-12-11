Hrithik Roshan Praises Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, But Questions Its Politics; Sparks Fierce Online Backlash |

Ranveer Singh’s latest blockbuster, Dhurandhar, which stormed past the Rs 100-crore mark within its first week, continues to generate waves across the film industry. The film has earned wide acclaim from audiences and peers alike, with Hrithik Roshan becoming one of the most high-profile admirers to join the chorus.

Hrithik took to Instagram to share an introspective and emotionally charged review of the film, praising its cinematic language and the raw intensity with which the narrative unfolds. Known for his sharp eye for craft, Hrithik wrote about his deep appreciation for filmmakers who fully immerse themselves in their storytelling.

Hrithik Roshan's Instagram story |

“I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them, shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It’s cinema,” he wrote in his Instagram story.

Hrithik Disagrees With Film's Political Stance

In an unusually candid reflection, the actor also acknowledged that he does not agree with the film’s political direction. Still, he stressed that his ideological differences did not diminish his admiration for its craftsmanship. “I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can’t ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing.”

However, Hrithik’s nuanced take immediately ignited controversy online. Several users accused him of 'going against national sentiments,' particularly because the film’s narrative is rooted in India–Pakistan tensions. Some argued that his remarks would damage his public image and invite unnecessary negativity toward Bollywood.

Now a certain section of people will start heavily elevating him ,saying he has guts, that he showed a kind of courage no other star had, that he’s a real man with a spine, and so on.



But this statement is going to sabotage HR in a huge way, image-wise. Sometimes a person should… https://t.co/QElAHzTr1E — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 10, 2025

Meet @iHrithik who



> Organises Beef and liquor parties on his Ram Navami occasion shows.



> 's girlfriend Saba Azad participates in Anti Indian JNU protests



> Never raise 'politics' remarks for movies like Haider, Raazi, or YRF spy movies.



Now raising concern on #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/M4hflcrEyS — Chota Don (@choga_don) December 10, 2025

Very unfortunate. Hrithik despite being a great star material and good actor did not utilise his true potential so far and now this unnecessary criticism on a very successful film on a good subject . Neutrals like me will no longer look forward for this gem actor / star 🥵 — Sanjay Goyal (@SanjayGoya6995) December 10, 2025

A user wrote that Hrithik should have stayed quiet rather than risk backlash on a film many consider tied to national pride. Others brought up past controversies involving the actor and criticised him for what they viewed as selective political commentary.

Despite the uproar, Dhurandhar continues its victorious run. The film follows Hamza Ali Mazari, a mysterious operative who infiltrates Pakistan’s criminal underworld under the guise of joining Rehman Dakait’s gang. His marriage to a powerful politician’s daughter ultimately reveals his true identity as an undercover Indian agent extracting intelligence from deep inside enemy territory.

Starring Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film released on December 5 and has already announced a sequel scheduled for March 19, 2026.