Pakistani Audience Praise Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Says Film Shows Only Facts: 'Bilkul Anti-Pakistan Nahi Hai...' – VIDEO

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has been garnering widespread praise on social media, including from celebrities, for its gripping story. Inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws on true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan. Even Pakistani audiences have lauded the film; after watching it in theatres, many called Dhurandhar a 'must-watch,' stating that it simply presents the facts and is not 'anti-Pakistan.'

Pakistani Audiences Review Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

A viral video on X, shared by a user named @Breakingbad9876, features a review of Dhurandhar by Pakistani audiences living abroad. In the video, a woman says, "Movie must-must watch hai. Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha ki acchi acting kisne ki hai. Aur itni acchi movie, mere khyaal mein maine kabhi pehle nahi dekhi. Go and watch it, don’t miss it."

Further, another man from the same friend group adds, "To all my Pakistani fellows, yeh movie dekhne aayein. Bilkul anti-Pakistan movie nahi hai. History dikhayi gayi hai, facts dikhaye gaye hain..."

Check out the video:

While Another women shared, "I absolutely loved the movie. Sab characters bohot zyada acche the. Mera personal favourite Ranveer Singh tha, mujhe bohot accha laga… Koi aisa actor nahi tha jiski acting buri thi. Movie ki direction, songs, everything was top! Must-must watch. Open mind ke saath dekhein, please."

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Dhurandhar Cast

The film features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others.